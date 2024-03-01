Former FSU QB Jordan Travis happy to be out of boot at NFL Scouting Combine Published Mar. 1, 2024 3:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis walked to the podium Friday at the annual NFL Scouting Combine in regular shoes, the next step in his recovery from the fractured left leg that ended his final college season and severely damaged the Seminoles' playoff hopes.

For Travis, Friday's appearance was a milestone moment.

"I got my boot off about a week ago, so it's pretty special," he said. "I look down at my shoes, and I'm so grateful. It's been a journey, for sure, my family has helped me get through."

But he came with even better news for himself and perhaps for the league's decision makers. Travis said he expects to be back on the field in May or June, perhaps giving him time to begin offseason work with whatever team drafts him in April.

Prior to the injury, Travis was considered to be one of the top Heisman Trophy candidates as he led the Seminoles to an 11-0 mark. The Seminoles won the next week without Travis before capturing the ACC championship for a 13-0 mark — making them the first undefeated Power Five team not to make the college football playoffs.

Now, with the help of doctors and trainers at Florida State and the support of family, friends and teammates, Travis is on the mend.

"I knew there was going to be a day [the boot came off], I didn't know what day that would be," he said. "But all glory to God, glory to my family, I couldn't do it without them. My friends — they pushed me every single day. Every day I wake up, I struggle with the boot because you've got to sleep with a big boot on your foot. So I have my two shoes on right now. I'm so grateful."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

