College Football Forever a Buckeye 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett doesn't have any advice for the current starter under center for the Buckeyes, as Justin Fields is lighting up the gridiron.

"Definitely watching the Buckeyes doing well ... [Justin Fields] doing pretty well. I don't know if he needs any advice. Keep doing what you've been doing."

Yet Barrett, now quarterback of the Alphas in the Spring League, hasn't forgotten where he started, and continues to root for OSU, just as his alma mater supports him.

It seems that shoutout from Ohio State was exactly what Barrett needed, as he bounced back from a Week 1 loss to the Blues with an impressive performance in Week 2.

Barrett tossed for 284 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yard touchdown pass in the 22-17 victory over the Conquerors.

"It was a good fight out there," said player of the game Barrett. "We did a good job of preparation this week – prepared ourselves to go out there and play well tonight."

Barrett came to the Alphas after briefs stints in the NFL on various rosters, including the Seattle Seahawks, and most recently the Pittsburgh Steelers, who released him on Aug. 2 ahead of the 2020 season.

"I was with the Steelers at the beginning of camp," Barrett told FOX Sports, "but I was the first quarterback out. Just wasn't enough reps out there, so they cut me loose. But [I'm] still trying to stay prepared."

Barrett is ready for whenever his named is called in the NFL, but in the meantime, he will continue to hone his craft in the Spring League.

"Just go out and win the games we're apart of," said Barrett. "And just put myself in a position to showcase my skills and abilities."

Next, up Barrett and the Alphas take on the Jousters, Tuesday at 8 pm ET on FS1.

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.