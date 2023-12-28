College Football Florida State players see a path to championship consideration Updated Dec. 28, 2023 4:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

No. 5 Florida State (13-0, 9-0 in ACC play) feels that it was robbed of an appearance in the 2023 College Football Playoff, but some members of the team still see a path for the Seminoles to stake a claim to being the top team in the nation.

Quarterback Brock Glenn, who started for Florida State in its ACC championship game victory over then-No. 14 Louisville, asserted that the Seminoles should "absolutely" be considered the national champions if they're the last remaining undefeated Power 5 school at the conclusion of the College Football Playoff.

Linebacker Kalen DeLoach concurs with the sentiment.

"It's only right. Nothing else needs to be said if we're the only undefeated team," DeLoach told ESPN.

Ahead of Florida State is a matchup against No. 6 Georgia (12-1 overall, 8-1 in SEC play) in the Orange Bowl. Glenn wants the Seminoles to make a statement in the high-profile bowl game.

"The Orange Bowl is an awesome bowl, one of the best in the country, and we have a great opportunity in front of us playing Georgia," Glenn said. "It's still a big game for us, and we're taking it serious. We're focused on the guys we have here to help us win the game."

Florida State spent the bulk of the 2023 season in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings. It slipped to No. 5 after the final week of the regular season and couldn't crack the playoff despite winning the ACC. A season-ending knee injury to star quarterback Jordan Travis in Week 12 presumably dented Florida State's playoff aspirations, as did then-No. 8 Alabama beating then-No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship.

Will Florida State prove it's a playoff contender vs. Georgia?

While ending the season on a high note against the back-to-back national champion Bulldogs is admirable, the Seminoles will be without several pillars; defensive lineman Jared Verse, running back Trey Benson and wide receivers Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson and Jaheim Bell are among the 20-plus Florida State players to opt out of playing in the Orange Bowl. With that in mind, FOX Bet lists Georgia as a 20-point favorite.

For Florida State to finish as the lone undefeated Power 5 team, it would need No. 1 Michigan (13-0 overall, 10-0 in Big Ten play) and No. 2 Washington (13-0 overall, 10-0 in Pac-12 play) to each lose at some point in the College Football Playoff.

