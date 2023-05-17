College Football FBS players reportedly will appear in new 'EA Sports College Football' video game Published May. 17, 2023 1:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

College football fans might have the possibility to play with their favorite players when the next video game is released.

EA Sports has contracted with OneTeam Partners to help "facilitate" FBS players to use their name and likeness in the upcoming "EA Sports College Football" video game, a spokesperson from the video game company told ESPN on Wednesday. Players will have the option to allow EA Sports to use their likeness in the game. If they allow the video game to use their name and likeness, they will be compensated, the EA Sports representative also told ESPN.

There are some details that still have to be hammered out as part of the partnership between EA Sports and OneTeam Partners that will allow FBS players to be in the game. But while it hasn't been determined how much players will be paid, EA Sports' rep says that it will be "as inclusive and equitable as possible." If individual compensation can't be figured out, OneTeam's website states that "revenue will be divided equally among the athletes included in each licensing program."

If a player opts to not allow EA Sports to use his name and likeness, the video game will use "a generic avatar" in that athlete's place, ESPN reported. Some players could use a face scan to accurately feature themselves in the game, but it's unlikely that will happen with every player as there are 133 FBS teams and roughly 100 players on each team, the EA Sports rep told ESPN.

EA Sports announced in February 2021 that the "NCAA Football" video game series would return — eight years after its most recent release. But there were similar issues as there were when the game stopped production in 2013, and it was announced at the time that players' names and likenesses wouldn't be used in the game.

EA Sports shared in its statement on the return of the game that it is partnering with Collegiate Licensing Company, an NCAA licensing company, allowing the game to include more than 100 FBS teams. However, some notable schools, such as USC and Notre Dame, aren't part of the 100-plus team partnership between EA Sports and CLC. Notre Dame and other schools would join the game if there is an agreement that players would be able to receive a share of the game's profits.

Notre Dame hasn't decided yet if it will be featured in the game, according to ESPN.

The "NCAA Football" series will officially return under the name "EA Sports College Football" in the summer of 2024.

