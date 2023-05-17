College Football Deion Sanders lands four-star recruit to Colorado during Instagram live Updated May. 17, 2023 5:22 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Deion Sanders has shaken up the Power 5 landscape ever since Colorado hired him to be its head coach in December. Another unprecedented thing occurred surrounding Sanders' Colorado program on Tuesday.

When Sanders started a live broadcast on Instagram, class of 2024 recruit Aaron Butler left a rarely-seen remark in the comment section and announced his commitment to Colorado.

"Well, I think that describes me to a tee Coach, no cap," Butler wrote. " With that being said, I want to officially announce my commitment to the University of Colorado to the world. #WECOMING."

Sanders invited Butler to join the live feed afterward. But in order to avoid breaking any sort of NCAA rules, Sanders didn't speak and celebrated instead as Butler spoke. Once Butler jumped off the feed, Sanders and another Colorado coach resumed speaking and continued to celebrate Butler's commitment to the program.

Butler is a four-star athlete from Calabasas, California. Ranked by On3.com as the No. 122 overall recruit in the 2024 class, Butler was committed to USC before decommitting in January. He once called USC his "dream school," but the Trojans wanted him to strictly play cornerback while Butler wanted to keep his options open as both a wide receiver and corner.

When he reopened his recruitment in January, several top programs showed interest in Butler. Alabama, Michigan, Miami, UCLA and Auburn were among the schools to give him offers. Georgia and Colorado hosted Butler on a visit in April, while Alabama was scheduled to host Butler for a visit in June.

Butler is expected to play more at receiver with Colorado. He recorded 830 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns this past season with Calabasas High School.

There's also some familiarity between Butler's family and Sanders. Butler's father, Robb-Davon Butler, played wide receiver in the NFL for a couple of seasons and was a teammate of Sanders for a season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Butler is the fifth recruit from the 2024 class to commit to Colorado. He's also the second four-star recruit from the class to commit, joining Valdosta, Georgia defensive tackle Omar White as the other.

Sanders has had a bunch of recruiting success in his first few months at Colorado. The Buffaloes' 2023 recruiting class ranked No. 29 overall in the FBS, according to 247Sports, an 18-spot increase from the year prior. In addition, 247Sports also ranked Colorado's incoming transfer class as the best in college football.

