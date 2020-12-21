College Football
College Football

Swinney's Swipe

1 hour ago

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney's given Ohio State some primo bulletin board material.

Ahead of the Clemson Tigers' semifinal matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff on New Year's Day, Swinney's final regular season ranking of the Big Ten champions caught major attention on Monday.

While the CFP selection committee deemed Ohio State the country's No. 3 team, Swinney didn't include the Buckeyes in the top 10 of his poll.

Released by USA Today, Swinney ranked 6-0 OSU at No. 11, between 11-0 Coastal Carolina (No. 10) and 8-3 North Carolina (No. 12).

Call it disrespect, gamesmanship, brutal honesty or anything you'd like – but it's certainly eye-catching. 

Swinney isn't the only coach that left the Buckeyes outside of the top four, but he is the coach that ranked them the lowest.

The 51-year-old Clemson head coach has expressed his reluctance to reward teams that played a truncated schedule, so perhaps his ranking shouldn't come as a shock.

Earlier this month, Swinney joined The Rich Eisen Show to lay out his thoughts on the playoff selection process ⁠— while not calling out Ohio State directly.

"If I was on the committee, it would be hard for me to leave out a 10-1 Texas A&M or an 11-game Florida team over a team that's played six games ... It doesn't mean they're not a great team and couldn't win the whole thing ... I just think from a big-picture standpoint, I would lean toward rewarding the teams that have been all-in because it's been an incredible challenge." 

Ohio State squeezed in just six games, including the conference championship, after the Big Ten delayed the start of the season amid concerns for player safety during the pandemic.

Once the season got underway, Ohio State faced additional scheduling challenges, as outbreaks impacted both the Buckeyes and their opponents on certain weeks, resulting in game cancelations.

Despite a shortened resume, Ohio State made the top four in the ballot that truly matters: the selection committee's. But that doesn't mean the apparent slight from Swinney, who is 3-0 lifetime against OSU, is going under the radar.

The early odds point toward the Tigers upending the Buckeyes by at least a touchdown, with FOX Bet's point spread showing Clemson at -7.5 on Monday.

Whatever Swinney's reasoning for ranking the Buckeyes where he did, look for a bit more spice in the Sugar Bowl this year.

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football

The Ultimate Script

The Ultimate Script
Clemson and Ohio State have a storied history, and RJ Young says their next chapter could be the most dramatic yet.
4 hours ago
College Football

College Football Playoff Field Revealed

College Football Playoff Field Revealed
The CFP selection committee has named the four teams that will compete for the National Championship. Who's the favorite?
1 day ago
College Football

Rep Beats Results In CFP Rankings

Rep Beats Results In CFP Rankings
RJ Young says reputation and pedigree mattered more than winning in the final College Football Playoff rankings.
1 day ago
College Football

Alabama Fends Off Florida For SEC Title

Alabama Fends Off Florida For SEC Title
There were fireworks in the SEC Championship, as the Crimson Tide rode a huge night from a renewed Heisman hopeful.
1 day ago
College Football

College Football's Top Plays: Week 16

College Football's Top Plays: Week 16
There's nothing like Championship Saturday. Check out all the biggest moments from all the conference title games and more.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks