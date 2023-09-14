College Football Colorado State's Jay Norvell takes shot at Deion Sanders ahead of matchup Updated Sep. 14, 2023 3:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Colorado State's Jay Norvell appears to be the latest person in the college football world to take a shot at Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Ahead of his team's tilt against the Buffaloes on Saturday, Norvell explained on his weekly show that he and his players had to do "videos" for the television production of the game. Norvell said his players had a "chip on their shoulder" following the session before appearing to take aim at Sanders for his attire when he speaks to the media.

"They’re tired of all that stuff," Norvell said. "They really are tired of it. And I sat down with ESPN today, and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, 'I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.' And I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That’s what my mother taught me."

While Norvell didn't name Sanders, it can be easily assumed that he was speaking about the coach he's about to go up against on Saturday. Coach Prime's typical attire since he has become a coach has included wearing a hat and sunglasses, keeping the look when he speaks to media on the field and in press conferences.

Norvell received some applause from Colorado State fans who attended his show, which was recorded at a local restaurant in Fort Collins, Colorado. Norvell realized his comment could be taken as whiteboard material, but thought it would have no bearing on the final result.

"They’re not gonna like us, no matter what we say or do," Norvell said. "It doesn’t matter. OK, so let’s go up there and play. That’s just how I feel about it. I don’t mean to take over the show. I’m just tired of it. I mean, I’m tired of all that stuff. And I know everybody else is too. So let’s go play."

Sure enough, the news got to Sanders, and in true Coach Prime fashion, he fired back with a perfect response.

"Ralphie gotta run out with shades & a hat on this week," Sanders responded, referencing the team's beloved mascot, Ralphie the Buffalo.

Earlier this week, Sanders shared his excitement about facing Norvell.

"What I hear, I haven’t met this gentleman, but I hear he’s a good man," Sanders told reporters. "I know he’s a great coach. He has those guys playing hard. I like that. I’m glad he said that, I like that. Unfortunately, one of the brothers got to lose. When you face another Black head coach, unfortunately, and you want to see us win. I mean, that’s the thing, but besides that, it’s just tremendous getting this opportunity and allowing the nation to see that we are more than capable of doing a sufficient and a great job."

Colorado is off to an impressive 2-0 start in the Sanders era, with the coach and players taking aim at people who doubted the program entering the season. Following its season-opening upset win over TCU, Sanders said that he kept "the receipts" on those who predicted the team would struggle after completing a total roster overhaul following a 1-11 year in 2022.

The disrespect continued following Colorado's Week 2 win over Nebraska. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders believed that Nebraska coach Matt Rhule disrespected his father, saying that Rhule, "said a lot of things about my pops, about the program."

The younger Sanders also noted that Nebraska gathered as a team around Colorado's logo at midfield prior to the game, which he found disrespectful. Rhule said he meant no disrespect by it, adding it was a pregame ritual and that he invited Sanders to join.

Now, the focus shifts to Saturday, where Sanders and the Buffaloes are currently listed as 24-point favorites against the Rams. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at Folsom Field.





