football Colorado odds to win Pac-12, national championship Updated Sep. 14, 2023 2:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The buzz around Coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes continues to grow and bettors are taking notice.

Colorado is 2-0 heading into its rivalry game against Colorado State this Saturday. And the Buffaloes' success so far this season has helped their odds shorten.

The team's odds to win the Pac-12 are +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total) at FanDuel. That's a huge swing from +10000 to win the conference, which is where the squad was entering the season. But that's not the only market where bettors are buying into the Buffaloes.

At the beginning of the season, Colorado's odds to win the College Football Playoff were +25000. And while the Buffs are a still a long shot to take it all, their odds there have shortened to +12000.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Max Meyer at PointsBetUSA, bettors are hammering Colorado so heavily that the Buffaloes ranked fifth in tickets at 6.3% to win it all. And when it comes to tickets to win the title, the Buffaloes are "winning" there, too.

Meyer noted that they twice as many tickets to win the national championship compared to every college football team except for Florida State (+1000) and Michigan (+500).



Also in that market, Colorado is third in handle at 11.7%. Deion & Co. trail Michigan at 16.6% and Florida State at 13.2%.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share

Get more from football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more