College Football Colorado HC Deion Sanders: I thought Mount Rushmore was in L.A. Published Nov. 21, 2023 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Los Angeles is home to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Lakers, preposterous traffic and … Mount Rushmore? This isn't a trick question. Mount Rushmore is still located in South Dakota, but Colorado head coach Deion Sanders wouldn't have blinked at the question.

"What's those little four heads that's in California? What do they call those?," Sanders questioned before being corrected that Mount Rushmore is in South Dakota Tuesday. "I thought it was in L.A. all this time. Wow, my geography. Thank you for educating me. Jesus, South Dakota!"

It's been a long year in Boulder.

After winning its first three games, Colorado has lost seven of eight, all of which have been Pac-12 games. This past week, it lost to Washington State, 56-14, falling to 4-7 overall, 1-7 in Pac-12 play and last in the conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been a struggle defensively for the Buffaloes, as they're surrendering 462.6 total yards (last in Pac-12) and 35.9 points (11th) per game. Meanwhile, they're averaging just 71.8 rushing yards per game, good for last among Power 5 conference schools.

Colorado will attempt to finish its season on a positive note in a road matchup against No. 22 Utah this coming Saturday. That said, quarterback Shedeur Sanders could miss the regular season finale, as he left last week's game against Washington State with a hand injury. To boot, Utah has won its last six games against Colorado and won last year's matchup, 63-21.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Pacific-12 Colorado Buffaloes

share

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more