College Football's Top Plays: Week 9
The No. 1 ranked Clemson Tigers are in action early Saturday morning against Boston College, and Michigan and Michigan State are doing battle with the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line.
Check out the top moments from the biggest Saturday of college football so far this season! (All odds provided by FOX Bet.)
D.J. Uiagaleli to Travis Etienne
He might not be Trevor Lawrence, but as long as D.J. Uiagaleli has Travis Etienne, he should be alright.
Not backing down
Boston College responded to the Etienne touchdown with a touchdown from David Bailey to take the lead.
Momentum shifter
It looked as if Clemson was on its way to tying the game, but an Etienne fumble at the one-yard line led to a 99-yard touchdown return for Boston College to take a 21-7 lead.
Building the lead
Boston College went up 28-10 after this 18-yard CJ Lewis touchdown reception.
Spartans attack first
Michigan State hopped on the board first in its rivalry game against No. 13 ranked Michigan with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Rocky Lombardi.
Michigan's response
Blake Corum tied the game for Michigan while showing off his speed.
Back on top
Michigan State took the lead on the back of a two-yard Connor Heyward touchdown.
Iowa State runs it up early
The No. 23 ranked Cyclones got off to a quick start in Lawrence, Kansas, taking a 13-0 lead over the Jayhawks.
Over the top
Alec Pierce of the No. 7 ranked Cincinnati Bearcats went up for this 43-yard touchdown reception.
Check back for more top plays!