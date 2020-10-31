College Football
College Football's Top Plays: Week 9

49 mins ago

The No. 1 ranked Clemson Tigers are in action early Saturday morning against Boston College, and Michigan and Michigan State are doing battle with the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line.

Check out the top moments from the biggest Saturday of college football so far this season! (All odds provided by FOX Bet.)

D.J. Uiagaleli to Travis Etienne

He might not be Trevor Lawrence, but as long as D.J. Uiagaleli has Travis Etienne, he should be alright.

Not backing down

Boston College responded to the Etienne touchdown with a touchdown from David Bailey to take the lead.

Momentum shifter

It looked as if Clemson was on its way to tying the game, but an Etienne fumble at the one-yard line led to a 99-yard touchdown return for Boston College to take a 21-7 lead.

Building the lead

Boston College went up 28-10 after this 18-yard CJ Lewis touchdown reception.

Spartans attack first

Michigan State hopped on the board first in its rivalry game against No. 13 ranked Michigan with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Rocky Lombardi.

Michigan's response

Blake Corum tied the game for Michigan while showing off his speed.

Back on top

Michigan State took the lead on the back of a two-yard Connor Heyward touchdown.

Iowa State runs it up early

The No. 23 ranked Cyclones got off to a quick start in Lawrence, Kansas, taking a 13-0 lead over the Jayhawks.

Over the top

Alec Pierce of the No. 7 ranked Cincinnati Bearcats went up for this 43-yard touchdown reception.

