College football world abuzz after Kansas upsets No. 6 Oklahoma
Saturday's "Big Noon Saturday" matchup between No. 6 Oklahoma and Kansas was arguably the best game of the 2023 college football season so far, as the latter pulled off a 38-33 upset at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
It was a game that had a roughly one-hour weather delay, six lead changes, five missed two-point attempts and a Hail Mary attempt on the very last play. Furthermore, neither quarterback (Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel and Kansas' Jason Bean) threw a touchdown, and Kansas out-gained Oklahoma by just three total yards, 443-440.
The loss was Oklahoma's first of the year, dropping it to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Big 12 play. As for Kansas, the win improved it to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12.
The college football world couldn't stop raving about the Big 12 battle on Twitter.
Furthermore, a goalpost is now in a local lake, as well as some members of the Jayhawk faithful.
Next up for Kansas is a road bout against Iowa State (4-3 overall, 3-1 in Big 12 play) in Week 10.
