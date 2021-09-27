College football Week 5 odds: Opening lines, point spreads, more

College Football
The 2021 college football season is cruising along, and Week 5 might be your best chance to place your bets so far this year.

In fact, Week 5 has two top-10 matchups, another between the No. 1 team in the nation and the 12th-ranked team in the land, and a big-time Big Ten matchup to kick off the day on FOX.

To help you navigate all the action here are the Week 5 opening lines: point spreads, moneylines, total over/unders, betting results and more for each Top 25 game in college football (with all odds via FOX Bet).

No. 5 Iowa @ Maryland (8 p.m. ET Friday, FS1)

Point spread: Iowa -3.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Maryland covers)
Moneyline: Iowa -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.15 total); Maryland +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 13 BYU @ Utah State (9 p.m. ET Friday, CBSSN)

Point spread: BYU -8 (BYU favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Utah State covers)
Moneyline: BYU -300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Utah State +245 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 Michigan vs. Wisconsin (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -1 (Michigan favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Wisconsin covers)
Moneyline: Michigan -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Wisconsin +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 Arkansas @ No. 2 Georgia (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia -19 (Georgia favored to win by more than 19 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -1100 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.91 total); Arkansas +700 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Louisville @ No. 24 Wake Forest (12:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN3)

Point spread: Wake Forest -7 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Louisville covers)
Moneyline: Wake Forest -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Louisville +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 Cincinnati @ No. 9 Notre Dame (2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Point spread: Cincinnati -2.5 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Notre Dame covers)
Moneyline: Cincinnati -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Notre Dame +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Louisiana-Monroe @ No. 16 Coastal Carolina (2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN+)

Point spread: Coastal Carolina -35 (Coastal Carolina favored to win by more than 35 points, otherwise Louisiana-Monroe covers)
Moneyline: Currently off the board
Total scoring over/under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 Ole Miss @ No. 1 Alabama (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Alabama -14.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Ole Miss covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Ole Miss +380 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Total scoring over/under: 77.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 Oregon @ Stanford (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Oregon -8 (Oregon favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Stanford covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Stanford +250 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

No. 6 Oklahoma @ Kansas State (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Oklahoma -11 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)
Moneyline: Oklahoma -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Kansas State +370 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $47 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Ohio State @ Rutgers (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, BTN)

Point spread: Ohio State -15 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 15 points, otherwise Rutgers covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Rutgers +475 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 57 points scored by both teams combined

No. 10 Florida @ Kentucky (6 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Florida -8.5 (Florida favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Kentucky covers)
Moneyline: Florida -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Kentucky +260 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Louisiana Tech @ No. 23 North Carolina State (6 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN+)

Point spread: North Carolina State -19.5 (North Carolina State favored to win by more than 19.5 points, otherwise Louisiana Tech covers)
Moneyline: North Carolina State -1000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Louisiana Tech +650 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Mississippi State @ No. 15 Texas A&M (7 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Texas A&M -7 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Mississippi State covers)
Moneyline: Texas A&M -300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Mississippi State +245 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 21 Baylor @ No. 19 Oklahoma State (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Oklahoma State -3.5 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Baylor covers)
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -188 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Baylor +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Indiana @ No. 4 Penn State (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Penn State -10.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Indiana covers)
Moneyline: Penn State -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Indiana +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Western Kentucky @ No. 17 Michigan State (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Michigan State -10.5 (Michigan State favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Western Kentucky covers)
Moneyline: Michigan State -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Western Kentucky +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total scoring over/under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

Boston College @ No. 25 Clemson (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Point spread: Clemson -16 (Clemson favored to win by more than 16 points, otherwise Boston College covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -800 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Boston College +600 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

No. 22 Auburn @ LSU (9 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: LSU -3.5 (LSU favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Auburn covers)
Moneyline: LSU -188 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Auburn +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona State @ No. 20 UCLA (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: UCLA -3 (UCLA favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Arizona State covers)
Moneyline: UCLA -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Arizona State +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 22 Fresno State @ Hawaii (11 p.m. ET Saturday, CBSSN)

Point spread: Fresno State -10 (Fresno State favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Hawaii covers)
Moneyline: Fresno State -350 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Hawaii +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

