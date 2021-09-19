College Football College football Week 4 odds: Point spreads, more for every Top 25 game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Time flies when you're having fun – and when you're making bets.

We're already to Week 4 of the college football season, a slate highlighted by 21 games featuring top 25 teams. Here are the point spreads, moneylines, total over/unders and more for each Top 25 game in Week 4 of college football (with all odds via FOX Bet).

UNLV @ No. 22 FRESNO STATE (10 p.m. ET Friday, CBSSN)

Game currently off the board

No. 12 NOTRE DAME @ No. 18 WISCONSIN (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Wisconsin -5.5 (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Notre Dame covers)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -225 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Notre Dame +187 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $28.70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 2 GEORGIA @ VANDERBILT (12 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Game currently off the board

VILLANOVA @ No. 6 PENN STATE (12 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)

Game currently off the board

UMASS @ No. 17 COASTAL CAROLINA (1 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN+)

Game currently off the board

COLORADO STATE @ No. 5 IOWA (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Iowa -22.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Colorado State covers)

Moneyline: Iowa -2500 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); Colorado State +1200 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 TEXAS A&M @ No. 16 ARKANSAS (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Currently off the board

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 9 CLEMSON @ NORTH CAROLINA STATE (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Clemson -10 (Clemson favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise North Carolina State covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -400 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); North Carolina State +320 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 IOWA STATE @ BAYLOR (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Game currently off the board

RUTGERS @ No. 19 MICHIGAN (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Game currently off the board

GEORGIA STATE @ No. 23 AUBURN (4 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Game currently off the board

No. 24 UCLA @ STANFORD (6 p.m. ET Saturday, Pac-12 Network)

Game currently off the board

TENNESSEE @ No. 11 FLORIDA (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Currently off the board

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total scoring over/under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

NEBRASKA @ No. 20 MICHIGAN STATE (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Game currently off the board

No. 25 KANSAS STATE @ OKLAHOMA STATE (7 p.m. ET Saturday, Big 12 Network/ESPN+)

Game currently off the board

SOUTHERN MISS @ No. 1 ALABAMA (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Game currently off the board

WEST VIRGINIA @ No. 4 OKLAHOMA (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Currently off the board

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total scoring over/under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

AKRON @ No. 10 OHIO STATE (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)

Game currently off the board

No. 21 NORTH CAROLINA @ GEORGIA TECH (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Point spread: North Carolina -11.5 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina -400 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Georgia Tech +320 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: Currently off the board

SOUTH FLORIDA @ No. 15 BYU (10:15 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Game currently off the board

ARIZONA @ No. 3 OREGON (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Game currently off the board

