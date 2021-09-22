College Football College football Week 4 odds: Point spreads, lines for every Top 25 game 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Time flies when you're having fun – and when you're making bets.

We're already to Week 4 of the college football season, a slate highlighted by 21 games featuring top 25 teams. Here are the point spreads, moneylines, total over/unders and more for each Top 25 game in Week 4 of college football (with all odds via FOX Bet).

UNLV @ No. 22 FRESNO STATE (10 p.m. ET Friday, CBSSN)

Point spread: Fresno State -30.5 (Fresno State favored to win by more than 30.5 points, otherwise UNLV covers)

Moneyline: Fresno State -5000 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); UNLV +1500 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 NOTRE DAME @ No. 18 WISCONSIN (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Wisconsin -6.5 (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Notre Dame covers)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -225 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Notre Dame +190 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "The Badgers feature a powerful rushing attack facing a Fighting Irish defense that's decent at stopping the run but awful at limiting explosive runs. My concern for the Irish defense is that Wisconsin will continue to pound the rock, leading to eventual explosive runs allowed.

"Notre Dame's hope is forcing Wisconsin to rely on quarterback Graham Mertz who is more of a game manager than an elite thrower of the ball, and trying to attack the Wisconsin pass protection unit.

"In Wisconsin's week one performance, they nearly tripled Penn State 's first downs, won the time of possession by almost 20 minutes but turned it over three times, and went 1 for 4 in the red zone. Those results are mudding the perception of what the Badgers can do in this game.

"Wisconsin is better in the trenches, and they are coming off a bye. Give me the Badgers!"

PICK: Wisconsin (-6.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 6.5 points

No. 2 GEORGIA @ VANDERBILT (12 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Georgia -35 (Georgia favored to win by more than 35 points, otherwise Vanderbilt covers)

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

VILLANOVA @ No. 6 PENN STATE (12 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)

Game currently off the board

UMASS @ No. 17 COASTAL CAROLINA (1 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN+)

Point spread: Coastal Carolina -36.5 (Coastal Carolina favored to win by more than 36.5 points, otherwise UMass covers)

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total scoring over/under: 67 points scored by both teams combined

COLORADO STATE @ No. 5 IOWA (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Iowa -23.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 23.5 points, otherwise Colorado State covers)

Moneyline: Iowa -2500 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); Colorado State +1200 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 TEXAS A&M @ No. 16 ARKANSAS (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Currently off the board

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 9 CLEMSON @ NORTH CAROLINA STATE (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Clemson -10 (Clemson favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise North Carolina State covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -400 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); North Carolina State +320 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 IOWA STATE @ BAYLOR (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Iowa State -7 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Baylor covers)

Moneyline: Iowa State -275 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Baylor +235 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

RUTGERS @ No. 19 MICHIGAN (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Michigan -21 (Michigan favored to win by more than 19 points, otherwise Rutgers covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -1600 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.62 total); Rutgers +900 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: "When Jim Harbaugh runs up the score on lowly Northern Illinois 63-10, it gives us some extra wiggle room the following week. Unlike NIU, Rutgers can tackle and complete a forward pass. They've got uniforms and everything.

"Seriously, though, this number should be a lot closer to Michigan -14.5. The Wolverines (3-0 ATS) are better than voters and oddsmakers thought, which, in a weird, roundabout way, gives us betting value on Rutgers (also 3-0 ATS). Greg Schiano has the Scarlet Knights on the up and up with senior quarterback Noah Vedral running the show. Rutgers has more speed and skill than you think, and the Knights can score enough to keep this one interesting.

"Take the points."

PICK: Rutgers (+21) to lose by fewer than 21 points (or win outright)

GEORGIA STATE @ No. 23 AUBURN (4 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Auburn -27 (Auburn favored to win by more than 27 points, otherwise Georgia State covers)

Moneyline: Auburn -3300 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); Georgia State +1200 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring over/under: 57 points scored by both teams combined

No. 24 UCLA @ STANFORD (6 p.m. ET Saturday, Pac-12 Network)

Point spread: UCLA -4.5 (UCLA favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Stanford covers)

Moneyline: UCLA -200 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $15 total); Stanford +170 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

TENNESSEE @ No. 11 FLORIDA (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Currently off the board

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total scoring over/under: 63 points scored by both teams combined

NEBRASKA @ No. 20 MICHIGAN STATE (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Michigan State -5 (Michigan State favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)

Moneyline: Michigan State -213 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Nebraska +175 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 25 KANSAS STATE @ OKLAHOMA STATE (7 p.m. ET Saturday, Big 12 Network/ESPN+)

Point spread: Oklahoma State -5.5 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -225 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Kansas State +190 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

SOUTHERN MISS @ No. 1 ALABAMA (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Alabama -45 (Alabama favored to win by more than 45 points, otherwise Southern Miss covers)

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total scoring over/under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

WEST VIRGINIA @ No. 4 OKLAHOMA (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Currently off the board

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

AKRON @ No. 10 OHIO STATE (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Ohio State -49 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 49 points, otherwise Akron covers)

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total scoring over/under: 68 points scored by both teams combined

No. 21 NORTH CAROLINA @ GEORGIA TECH (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Point spread: North Carolina -11.5 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina -450 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Georgia Tech +350 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Total scoring over/under: Currently off the board

SOUTH FLORIDA @ No. 15 BYU (10:15 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: BYU -23 (BYU favored to win by more than 23 points, otherwise South Florida covers)

Moneyline: BYU -1600 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.63 total); South Florida +1000 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

ARIZONA @ No. 3 OREGON (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Oregon -28.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 28.5 points, otherwise Arizona covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -5000 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); Arizona +1600 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Total scoring over/under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, a weekly $25,000 contest across college football and, of course, the $1,000,000 NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.