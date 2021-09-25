College Football College football Week 4 odds: Point spreads, betting results, lines 11 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If you like to bet on underdogs, you've been in luck so far in Week 4 of the 2021 college football season.

A slate highlighted by 21 games featuring top 25 teams has seen a healthy share of outright upsets and underdogs covering big spreads. To help you navigate all the action, here are the point spreads, moneylines, total over/unders, betting results and more for each Top 25 game in Week 4 of college football (with all odds via FOX Bet).

UPCOMING GAMES

SOUTH FLORIDA @ No. 15 BYU (10:15 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: BYU -23 (BYU favored to win by more than 23 points, otherwise South Florida covers)

Moneyline: BYU -2500 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); South Florida +1200 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

ARIZONA @ No. 3 OREGON (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Oregon -28.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 28.5 points, otherwise Arizona covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -5000 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); Arizona +1600 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

LIVE GAMES IN PROGRESS

No. 24 UCLA @ STANFORD (6 p.m. ET Saturday, Pac-12 Network)

Point spread: UCLA -4 (UCLA favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Stanford covers)

Moneyline: UCLA -175 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Stanford +150 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

TENNESSEE @ No. 11 FLORIDA (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Currently off the board

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total scoring over/under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

NEBRASKA @ No. 20 MICHIGAN STATE (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Michigan State -4.5 (Michigan State favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)

Moneyline: Michigan State -200 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $15 total); Nebraska +170 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "Fresh off an impressive 38-17 win over Miami on the road, Michigan State returns home to face a Nebraska team that will be drained from its near-upset against rival Oklahoma.

The Huskers have won their last two meetings vs. the Spartans but haven't won in East Lansing since 2012.

The good news for Nebraska is that it will return two defensive linemen from injury, just in time to face Kenneth Walker , the MSU RB who is 5th in the country at 6.82 yards per carry.

If the Huskers can bottle up Walker, they'll have a chance to pull the upset, as the secondary prevents explosive plays (only two plays of 30+ yards allowed this season).

But unless Adrian Martinez and the offense can consistently move the ball - something they've done quite well; 35th in yards per play - the Spartans should be able to play keep-away and win in a low-scoring game.

Pick: Michigan State (-4.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4.5 points

No. 25 KANSAS STATE @ OKLAHOMA STATE (7 p.m. ET Saturday, Big 12 Network/ESPN+)

Point spread: Oklahoma State -5.5 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -225 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Kansas State +190 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

SOUTHERN MISS @ No. 1 ALABAMA (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Alabama -45 (Alabama favored to win by more than 45 points, otherwise Southern Miss covers)

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total scoring over/under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

WEST VIRGINIA @ No. 4 OKLAHOMA (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Currently off the board

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total scoring over/under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "Oklahoma hasn't looked great early in the season. The Sooners haven't covered against Tulane and Nebraska , and the Spencer Rattler Heisman campaign is sputtering … which is why this is a fantastic time to back Oklahoma.

"The line has come down from 19.5 to 16.5, which is absurd because West Virginia just knocked off ranked Virginia Tech in a rivalry game and will be celebrating all week on campus.

"I expect a letdown from WVU on the road in Norman. The Mountaineers are 0-10 on the road against their last 10 ranked opponents."

Pick: Oklahoma (-16.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 16.5 points

AKRON @ No. 10 OHIO STATE (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Ohio State -48.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 48.5 points, otherwise Akron covers)

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total scoring over/under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 21 NORTH CAROLINA @ GEORGIA TECH (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Point spread: North Carolina -14 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina -500 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $12 total); Georgia Tech +400 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 65 points scored by both teams combined

COMPLETED GAMES

No. 22 FRESNO STATE 38, UNLV 30

Point spread: UNLV (+30.5) covers by losing by fewer than 30.5 points (8)

Moneyline: Off the board

Total scoring over/under: OVER 59.5 points scored by both teams combined (68)

VILLANOVA 17, No. 6 PENN STATE 38

Point spread: Penn State (-29.5) covers by losing by fewer than 29.5 points (21)

Moneyline: Penn State wins as a -10000 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Villanova was a +1800 underdog (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 52.5 points scored by both teams combined (55)

No. 2 GEORGIA 62, VANDERBILT 0

Point spread: Georgia (-36) cover by winning by more than 36 points (26)

Moneyline: Off the board

Total scoring over/under: OVER 55 points scored by both teams combined (62)

No. 12 NOTRE DAME 41, No. 18 WISCONSIN 13

Point spread: Notre Dame (+6) covers by winning outright

Moneyline: Notre Dame wins as a +210 underdog (bet $10 to win $31 total); Wisconsin was a -250 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 44 points scored by both teams combined (54)

No. 17 COASTAL CAROLINA 53, UMASS 3

Point spread: Coastal Carolina (-35.5) covers by winning by more than 35.5 points (50)

Moneyline: Off the board

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 65.5 points scored by both teams combined (56)

BAYLOR 31, No. 14 IOWA STATE 29

Point spread: Baylor (+7) covers by winning outright

Moneyline: Baylor wins as a +235 underdog (bet $10 to win $33.50 total); Iowa State was a -275 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 46.5 points scored by both teams combined (60)

No. 5 IOWA 24, COLORADO STATE 14

Point spread: Colorado (+23) covers by losing by fewer than 23 points (10)

Moneyline: Iowa wins as a -2500 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); Colorado State was a +1200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 44.5 points scored by both teams combined (38)

No. 16 ARKANSAS 20, No. 7 TEXAS A&M 10

Point spread: Arkansas (+4) covers by winning outright

Moneyline: Arkansas wins as a +160 underdog (bet $10 to win $26 total); Texas A&M was a -189 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $15.29 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 47 points scored by both teams combined (30)

No. 19 MICHIGAN 20, RUTGERS 13

Point spread: Rutgers (+20) covers by losing by fewer than 20 points (7)

Moneyline: Michigan wins as a -1100 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.91 total); Rutgers was a +700 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 50.5 points scored by both teams combined (33)

No. 23 AUBURN 34, GEORGIA STATE 24

Point spread: Georgia State (+27) covers by losing by fewer than 27 points (10)

Moneyline: Auburn wins as a -3300 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); Georgia State was a +1200 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 57 points scored by both teams combined (58)

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 27, No. 9 CLEMSON 21 (2OT)

Point spread: North Carolina State (+10) covers by winning outright (Clemson favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise North Carolina State covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina State wins as a +320 underdog (bet $10 to win $42 total); Clemson was a -400 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 47.5 points scored by both teams combined (48)

