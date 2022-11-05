College Football
College football Week 10 top plays: TCU, Ohio State avoid upsets
College football Week 10 top plays: TCU, Ohio State avoid upsets

Week 10 of the college football season features some incredible matchups, and we've got you covered from start to finish. Saturday began with No. 7 TCU rallying to beat Texas Tech on FOX, and No. 2 Ohio State trailing for most of the first half against Northwestern before pulling away late.

Up next, it's a battle between two undefeated teams, as No. 1 Georgia takes on No. 2 Tennessee in an all-important SEC tilt, followed by No. 18 Oklahoma State going on the road to take on Kansas on FS1 (3:30 p.m. ET).

Closing things out, No. 6 Alabama is up against No. 15 LSU and Texas faces No. 13 Kansas State (7 p.m. ET), followed by No. 10 UCLA battling Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET).

Here are the top plays from Saturday's Week 10 slate.

No. 7 TCU 34, Texas Tech 24

Returning all the way

After forcing a quick stop on Texas Tech's opening drive, TCU gets the quick score as Derius Davis returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown to put the Horned Frogs up 7-0 less than two minutes into the game. 

Tech stops TCU

The Horned Frogs got bold on fourth-and-1 as they wanted to double their lead, but the greediness bit them as the Red Raiders got the stop. 

No one stopping him

Jerand Bradley caught a pass over the middle and had plenty of daylight in front of him to score a 47-yard touchdown to tie the game.

Upset alert?

J.J. Sparkman came down with the tough, contested 33-yard touchdown catch to give Texas Tech a 17-13 lead over No. 7 TCU in the third quarter.

Not on Tech's watch

Texas Tech made another big fourth-down stop, sacking Max Duggan on a fourth-and-4 in the third quarter.

TCU finally in the end zone

TCU's high-powered offense scored its first touchdown of the day in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter when Kendre Miller scored on the short run to give the Horned Frogs a 20-17 lead.

TCU pulling away?

After stopping the Red Raiders on fourth down, Duggan threw his first touchdown pass of the day, connecting with Davis for a 23-yard score to put the Horned Frogs up 27-17 in the fourth.

Separation is natural

The Horned Frogs scored a third consecutive TD in the fourth quarter, this time on a 16-yard TD pass from Duggan to an open Emari Demercado. TCU, which trailed at the beginning of the frame, has doubled up Texas Tech 34-17.

Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7

Wild start from the Wildcats

The 38-point underdog Wildcats surprisingly led the Buckeyes 7-0 at the end of the first quarter with Evan Hull scoring on a trick-play touchdown run to give them the lead. 

Ohio State scores just once in the first half

The nation's second-highest scoring offense only mustered up seven points in the first half against Northwestern, scoring its lone touchdown shortly before halftime on an Emeka Egbuka run. 

Celebrating in the rain

Miyan Williams rushed into the end zone from 27 yards out to give Ohio State a 14-7 lead in the third quarter, its first of the day. To celebrate, Williams did some snow angels in the wet Evanston weather. 

Running away

It wasn't pretty, but not all wins have to be. Williams tacked on another second-half TD as the Buckeyes earned a 21-7 win on the road.

No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET)

2ND 15:00
CBS
TENN 3 · UGA 14
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
1
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN
3
Georgia Bulldogs
UGA

No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

2ND 10:06
OKST 0 · KAN 10
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
18
Oklahoma State Cowboys
OKST
Kansas Jayhawks
KAN

No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU (7 p.m. ET)

Sat 11:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
6
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA
10
LSU Tigers
LSU

Texas at No. 13 Kansas State (7 p.m. ET)

Sat 11:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
24
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS
13
Kansas State Wildcats
K-STATE

No. 10 UCLA at Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET)

Sun 2:30 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
12
UCLA Bruins
UCLA
Arizona State Sun Devils
ASU
