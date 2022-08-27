College Football College football top plays: Nebraska-Northwestern kick off Week 0 26 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

College football is back! The 2022-23 season kicks off with an action-packed Week 0 slate, which will play out in its entirety Saturday.

The action starts on FOX, as Big Ten West rivals Nebraska and Northwestern battle it out in Dublin, Ireland.

Later, two of the ACC's biggest names — North Carolina and Florida State — hit the field, followed by Wyoming traveling a thousand miles due east to take on Illinois , and Vanderbilt heading to Honolulu to battle Hawaii to close things out this evening.

Here are the top plays from Week 0.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern

And we're off!

Nebraska was the first to strike in this one, as quarterback Casey Thompson, a transfer from Texas, hit Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda with a 32-yard touchdown that brought Cornhuskers fans to their feet in Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

THE BEST OF THE REST:

First!

It was Western Kentucky that served up the first touchdown of the 2022-23 season when Hilltoppers QB Austin Reed connected with wideout Malachi Corley for a score again Austin Peay.

STILL TO COME:

Connecticut at Utah State (4 p.m. ET, FS1)

Wyoming at Illinois (4 p.m. ET, BTN)

Duquesne at Florida State (5 p.m. ET, ACC)

Florida A&M at North Carolina (8:15 p.m. ET, ACC)

Vanderbilt at Hawaii (10:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

