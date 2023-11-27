College Football College Football Top 25 Week 14: Predictions, betting odds & tv schedule Published Nov. 27, 2023 3:18 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Week 14 college football slate includes eight games featuring a ranked team in action. Among those games is the No. 5 Oregon Ducks taking on the No. 3 Washington Huskies with a potential CFP invite on the line in the final iteration of the Pac-12 championship game.

Meanwhile, the SEC championship game will take place between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide.

On the FOX slate, we have the Big Ten championship game featuring the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes at 8 p.m. ET.

Are you ready for championship week?

To pick up an edge before Week 14 in college football, see our betting preview below.

Week 14 Betting Lines & Game Info

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Flames (-10.5)

Moneyline: Flames -410, Aggies +320

Total: 54 points

Prediction: Liberty 33, New Mexico State 20

How to Watch

Game Date: Friday, December 1

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Ducks (-9)

Moneyline: Ducks -360, Huskies +285

Total: 67 points

Prediction: Oregon 31, Washington 28

How to Watch

Game Date: Friday, December 1

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Paradise, Nevada

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Longhorns (-14)

Moneyline: Longhorns -650, Cowboys +470

Total: 55.5 points

Prediction: Texas 37, Oklahoma State 19

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, December 2

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Arlington, Texas

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Rockets (-8.5)

Moneyline: Rockets -340, RedHawks +270

Total: 46 points

Prediction: Toledo 27, Miami (OH) 20

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, December 2

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Bulldogs (-5)

Moneyline: Bulldogs -218, Crimson Tide +180

Total: 56 points

Prediction: Georgia 28, Alabama 25

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, December 2

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Green Wave (-4)

Moneyline: Green Wave -185, Mustangs +154

Total: 50.5 points

Prediction: SMU 28, Tulane 24

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, December 2

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: New Orleans, New Orleans, Louisiana

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Wolverines (-23)

Moneyline: Wolverines -2800, Hawkeyes +1300

Total: 35.5 points

Prediction: Michigan 28, Iowa 11

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, December 2

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Seminoles (-3.5)

Moneyline: Seminoles -170, Cardinals +142

Total: 51 points

Prediction: Florida State 32, Louisville 21

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, December 2

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

