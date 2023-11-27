College Football
BYU v Utah
College Football

College Football Top 25 Week 14: Predictions, betting odds & tv schedule

Published Nov. 27, 2023

The Week 14 college football slate includes eight games featuring a ranked team in action. Among those games is the No. 5 Oregon Ducks taking on the No. 3 Washington Huskies with a potential CFP invite on the line in the final iteration of the Pac-12 championship game.

Meanwhile, the SEC championship game will take place between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide.

On the FOX slate, we have the Big Ten championship game featuring the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes at 8 p.m. ET.  

Are you ready for championship week?

To pick up an edge before Week 14 in college football, see our betting preview below.

Week 14 Betting Lines & Game Info

No. 20 Liberty Flames vs. New Mexico State Aggies

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Flames (-10.5)
  • Moneyline: Flames -410, Aggies +320
  • Total: 54 points
  • Prediction: Liberty 33, New Mexico State 20

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Friday, December 1
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

No. 3 Washington Huskies vs. No. 5 Oregon Ducks

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Ducks (-9)
  • Moneyline: Ducks -360, Huskies +285
  • Total: 67 points
  • Prediction: Oregon 31, Washington 28

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Friday, December 1
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Paradise, Nevada

No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Longhorns (-14)
  • Moneyline: Longhorns -650, Cowboys +470
  • Total: 55.5 points
  • Prediction: Texas 37, Oklahoma State 19

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

No. 23 Toledo Rockets vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Rockets (-8.5)
  • Moneyline: Rockets -340, RedHawks +270
  • Total: 46 points
  • Prediction: Toledo 27, Miami (OH) 20

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Bulldogs (-5)
  • Moneyline: Bulldogs -218, Crimson Tide +180
  • Total: 56 points
  • Prediction: Georgia 28, Alabama 25

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia

No. 17 Tulane Green Wave vs. No. 25 SMU Mustangs

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Green Wave (-4)
  • Moneyline: Green Wave -185, Mustangs +154
  • Total: 50.5 points
  • Prediction: SMU 28, Tulane 24

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Wolverines (-23)
  • Moneyline: Wolverines -2800, Hawkeyes +1300
  • Total: 35.5 points
  • Prediction: Michigan 28, Iowa 11

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 15 Louisville Cardinals

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Seminoles (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Seminoles -170, Cardinals +142
  • Total: 51 points
  • Prediction: Florida State 32, Louisville 21

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
