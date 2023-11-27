College Football
College Football Top 25 Week 14: Predictions, betting odds & tv schedule
Published Nov. 27, 2023 3:18 p.m. ET
The Week 14 college football slate includes eight games featuring a ranked team in action. Among those games is the No. 5 Oregon Ducks taking on the No. 3 Washington Huskies with a potential CFP invite on the line in the final iteration of the Pac-12 championship game.
Meanwhile, the SEC championship game will take place between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide.
On the FOX slate, we have the Big Ten championship game featuring the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes at 8 p.m. ET.
Are you ready for championship week?
To pick up an edge before Week 14 in college football, see our betting preview below.
Week 14 Betting Lines & Game Info
No. 20 Liberty Flames vs. New Mexico State Aggies
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Flames (-10.5)
- Moneyline: Flames -410, Aggies +320
- Total: 54 points
- Prediction: Liberty 33, New Mexico State 20
How to Watch
- Game Date: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Lynchburg, Virginia
No. 3 Washington Huskies vs. No. 5 Oregon Ducks
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Ducks (-9)
- Moneyline: Ducks -360, Huskies +285
- Total: 67 points
- Prediction: Oregon 31, Washington 28
How to Watch
- Game Date: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Longhorns (-14)
- Moneyline: Longhorns -650, Cowboys +470
- Total: 55.5 points
- Prediction: Texas 37, Oklahoma State 19
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Arlington, Texas
No. 23 Toledo Rockets vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Rockets (-8.5)
- Moneyline: Rockets -340, RedHawks +270
- Total: 46 points
- Prediction: Toledo 27, Miami (OH) 20
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Bulldogs (-5)
- Moneyline: Bulldogs -218, Crimson Tide +180
- Total: 56 points
- Prediction: Georgia 28, Alabama 25
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
No. 17 Tulane Green Wave vs. No. 25 SMU Mustangs
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Green Wave (-4)
- Moneyline: Green Wave -185, Mustangs +154
- Total: 50.5 points
- Prediction: SMU 28, Tulane 24
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Wolverines (-23)
- Moneyline: Wolverines -2800, Hawkeyes +1300
- Total: 35.5 points
- Prediction: Michigan 28, Iowa 11
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 15 Louisville Cardinals
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Seminoles (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Seminoles -170, Cardinals +142
- Total: 51 points
- Prediction: Florida State 32, Louisville 21
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
