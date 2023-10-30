College Football
College Football Top 25 Week 10: Predictions, betting odds & TV schedule
Updated Oct. 30, 2023 4:38 p.m. ET
Top-25 teams will take the field across 20 games on the Week 10 college football schedule. That includes the No. 14 Missouri Tigers taking on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
This weekend Big Noon Kickoff takes place in Austin, Texas as the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats square off against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns. in a Big 12 showdown on FOX and the FOX Sports app.
Will the Longhorns be able to keep the Wildcats at bay?
To pick up an edge ahead on this matchup, or the rest of the Week 10 Top 25 docket, check out our betting preview below.
Week 10 Betting Lines & Game Info
Clemson Tigers vs. No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Fighting Irish (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Fighting Irish -135, Tigers +114
- Total: 45 points
- Prediction: Notre Dame 30, Clemson 19
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Berkeley, California
No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Longhorns (-4.5)
- Moneyline: Longhorns -198, Wildcats +164
- Total: 51.5 points
- Prediction: Texas 27, Kansas State 25
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Austin, Texas
No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Rebels (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Rebels -175, Aggies +154
- Total: 53.5 points
- Prediction: Ole Miss 33, Texas A&M 22
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers vs. UConn Huskies
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Volunteers (-35.5)
- Moneyline: Volunteers , Huskies
- Total: 53 points
- Prediction: Tennessee 40, UConn 11
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
No. 18 Utah Utes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Utes (-11)
- Moneyline: Utes -440, Sun Devils +340
- Total: 41.5 points
- Prediction: Utah 29, Arizona State 14
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
No. 17 Air Force Falcons vs. Army Black Knights
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Falcons (-18.5)
- Moneyline: Falcons -1200, Black Knights +750
- Total: 33 points
- Prediction: Air Force 37, Army 8
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Denver, Colorado
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 14 Missouri Tigers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Bulldogs (-15.5)
- Moneyline: Bulldogs -700, Tigers +500
- Total: 56 points
- Prediction: Georgia 31, Missouri 26
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Athens, Georgia
Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Seminoles (-22)
- Moneyline: Seminoles -1800, Panthers +1000
- Total: 51.5 points
- Prediction: Florida State 41, Pittsburgh 14
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Georgia State Panthers vs. No. 23 James Madison Dukes
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Dukes (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Dukes -205, Panthers +170
- Total: 55 points
- Prediction: James Madison 30, Georgia State 23
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Sooners (-6)
- Moneyline: Sooners -250, Cowboys +205
- Total: 62 points
- Prediction: Oklahoma 32, Oklahoma State 27
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Nittany Lions (-10.5)
- Moneyline: Nittany Lions , Terrapins
- Total: 50 points
- Prediction: Penn State 31, Maryland 20
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: College Park, Maryland
East Carolina Pirates vs. No. 21 Tulane Green Wave
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Green Wave (-17)
- Moneyline: Green Wave -800, Pirates +550
- Total: 48 points
- Prediction: Tulane 34, East Carolina 15
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Location: Greenville, North Carolina
No. 15 Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Cardinals (-9.5)
- Moneyline: Cardinals -375, Hokies +295
- Total: 48.5 points
- Prediction: Louisville 32, Virginia Tech 18
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
No. 6 Oregon Ducks vs. California Golden Bears
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Ducks (-24)
- Moneyline: Ducks -2400, Golden Bears +1200
- Total: 57 points
- Prediction: Oregon 44, Cal 19
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Cyclones (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Cyclones -135, Jayhawks +114
- Total: 54 points
- Prediction: Iowa State 28, Kansas 27
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Ames, Iowa
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs. Purdue Boilermakers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Wolverines (-32)
- Moneyline: Wolverines -10000, Boilermakers +3000
- Total: 48.5 points
- Prediction: Michigan 42, Purdue 8
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
No. 24 USC Trojans vs. No. 5 Washington Huskies
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Huskies (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Huskies -170, Trojans +142
- Total: 76.5 points
- Prediction: Washington 37, USC 33
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 13 LSU Tigers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Crimson Tide (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Crimson Tide -170, Tigers +145
- Total: 60.5 points
- Prediction: Alabama 31, LSU 29
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 16 Oregon State Beavers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Beavers (-13)
- Moneyline: Beavers -575, Buffaloes +425
- Total: 63 points
- Prediction: Oregon State 35, Colorado 27
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Boulder, Colorado
Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 20 UCLA Bruins
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Bruins (-3)
- Moneyline: Bruins -162, Wildcats +136
- Total: 53 points
- Prediction: Arizona 26, UCLA 22
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
