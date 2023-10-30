College Football
BYU v Stanford
College Football

College Football Top 25 Week 10: Predictions, betting odds & TV schedule

Updated Oct. 30, 2023 4:38 p.m. ET

Top-25 teams will take the field across 20 games on the Week 10 college football schedule. That includes the No. 14 Missouri Tigers taking on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.

This weekend Big Noon Kickoff takes place in Austin, Texas as the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats square off against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns. in a Big 12 showdown on FOX and the FOX Sports app.  

Will the Longhorns be able to keep the Wildcats at bay?

To pick up an edge ahead on this matchup, or the rest of the Week 10 Top 25 docket, check out our betting preview below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 10 Betting Lines & Game Info

Clemson Tigers vs. No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Fighting Irish (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Fighting Irish -135, Tigers +114
  • Total: 45 points
  • Prediction: Notre Dame 30, Clemson 19

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Berkeley, California

No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Longhorns (-4.5)
  • Moneyline: Longhorns -198, Wildcats +164
  • Total: 51.5 points
  • Prediction: Texas 27, Kansas State 25

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Austin, Texas

 

No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Rebels (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Rebels -175, Aggies +154
  • Total: 53.5 points
  • Prediction: Ole Miss 33, Texas A&M 22

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi

No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers vs. UConn Huskies

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Volunteers (-35.5)
  • Moneyline: Volunteers , Huskies
  • Total: 53 points
  • Prediction: Tennessee 40, UConn 11

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

 

No. 18 Utah Utes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Utes (-11)
  • Moneyline: Utes -440, Sun Devils +340
  • Total: 41.5 points
  • Prediction: Utah 29, Arizona State 14

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

No. 17 Air Force Falcons vs. Army Black Knights

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Falcons (-18.5)
  • Moneyline: Falcons -1200, Black Knights +750
  • Total: 33 points
  • Prediction: Air Force 37, Army 8

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Denver, Colorado

Georgia blows out Florida in first game without Brock Bowers

Georgia blows out Florida in first game without Brock Bowers

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 14 Missouri Tigers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Bulldogs (-15.5)
  • Moneyline: Bulldogs -700, Tigers +500
  • Total: 56 points
  • Prediction: Georgia 31, Missouri 26

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Athens, Georgia

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Seminoles (-22)
  • Moneyline: Seminoles -1800, Panthers +1000
  • Total: 51.5 points
  • Prediction: Florida State 41, Pittsburgh 14

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Georgia State Panthers vs. No. 23 James Madison Dukes

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Dukes (-5.5)
  • Moneyline: Dukes -205, Panthers +170
  • Total: 55 points
  • Prediction: James Madison 30, Georgia State 23

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Sooners (-6)
  • Moneyline: Sooners -250, Cowboys +205
  • Total: 62 points
  • Prediction: Oklahoma 32, Oklahoma State 27

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Nittany Lions (-10.5)
  • Moneyline: Nittany Lions , Terrapins
  • Total: 50 points
  • Prediction: Penn State 31, Maryland 20

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: College Park, Maryland

East Carolina Pirates vs. No. 21 Tulane Green Wave

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Green Wave (-17)
  • Moneyline: Green Wave -800, Pirates +550
  • Total: 48 points
  • Prediction: Tulane 34, East Carolina 15

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Location: Greenville, North Carolina

No. 15 Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Cardinals (-9.5)
  • Moneyline: Cardinals -375, Hokies +295
  • Total: 48.5 points
  • Prediction: Louisville 32, Virginia Tech 18

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ACC Network
  • Location: Louisville, Kentucky

No. 6 Oregon Ducks vs. California Golden Bears

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Ducks (-24)
  • Moneyline: Ducks -2400, Golden Bears +1200
  • Total: 57 points
  • Prediction: Oregon 44, Cal 19

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Location: Eugene, Oregon

Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Cyclones (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Cyclones -135, Jayhawks +114
  • Total: 54 points
  • Prediction: Iowa State 28, Kansas 27

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Ames, Iowa

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Wolverines (-32)
  • Moneyline: Wolverines -10000, Boilermakers +3000
  • Total: 48.5 points
  • Prediction: Michigan 42, Purdue 8

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

No. 24 USC Trojans vs. No. 5 Washington Huskies

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Huskies (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Huskies -170, Trojans +142
  • Total: 76.5 points
  • Prediction: Washington 37, USC 33

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Los Angeles, California

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 13 LSU Tigers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Crimson Tide (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Crimson Tide -170, Tigers +145
  • Total: 60.5 points
  • Prediction: Alabama 31, LSU 29

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 16 Oregon State Beavers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Beavers (-13)
  • Moneyline: Beavers -575, Buffaloes +425
  • Total: 63 points
  • Prediction: Oregon State 35, Colorado 27

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Boulder, Colorado

Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 20 UCLA Bruins

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Bruins (-3)
  • Moneyline: Bruins -162, Wildcats +136
  • Total: 53 points
  • Prediction: Arizona 26, UCLA 22

How to Watch

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: As college coaches turn into CEOs, X’s and O’s are replaced by dollar signs

As college coaches turn into CEOs, X’s and O’s are replaced by dollar signs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes