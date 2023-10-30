College Football College Football Top 25 Week 10: Predictions, betting odds & TV schedule Updated Oct. 30, 2023 4:38 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Top-25 teams will take the field across 20 games on the Week 10 college football schedule. That includes the No. 14 Missouri Tigers taking on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.

This weekend Big Noon Kickoff takes place in Austin, Texas as the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats square off against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns. in a Big 12 showdown on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Will the Longhorns be able to keep the Wildcats at bay?

To pick up an edge ahead on this matchup, or the rest of the Week 10 Top 25 docket, check out our betting preview below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 10 Betting Lines & Game Info

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Fighting Irish (-2.5)

Moneyline: Fighting Irish -135, Tigers +114

Total: 45 points

Prediction: Notre Dame 30, Clemson 19

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Berkeley, California

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Longhorns (-4.5)

Moneyline: Longhorns -198, Wildcats +164

Total: 51.5 points

Prediction: Texas 27, Kansas State 25

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Austin, Texas

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Rebels (-3.5)

Moneyline: Rebels -175, Aggies +154

Total: 53.5 points

Prediction: Ole Miss 33, Texas A&M 22

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Volunteers (-35.5)

Moneyline: Volunteers , Huskies

Total: 53 points

Prediction: Tennessee 40, UConn 11

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Utes (-11)

Moneyline: Utes -440, Sun Devils +340

Total: 41.5 points

Prediction: Utah 29, Arizona State 14

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Falcons (-18.5)

Moneyline: Falcons -1200, Black Knights +750

Total: 33 points

Prediction: Air Force 37, Army 8

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Location: Denver, Colorado

Georgia blows out Florida in first game without Brock Bowers

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Bulldogs (-15.5)

Moneyline: Bulldogs -700, Tigers +500

Total: 56 points

Prediction: Georgia 31, Missouri 26

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Location: Athens, Georgia

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Seminoles (-22)

Moneyline: Seminoles -1800, Panthers +1000

Total: 51.5 points

Prediction: Florida State 41, Pittsburgh 14

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Dukes (-5.5)

Moneyline: Dukes -205, Panthers +170

Total: 55 points

Prediction: James Madison 30, Georgia State 23

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Sooners (-6)

Moneyline: Sooners -250, Cowboys +205

Total: 62 points

Prediction: Oklahoma 32, Oklahoma State 27

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Nittany Lions (-10.5)

Moneyline: Nittany Lions , Terrapins

Total: 50 points

Prediction: Penn State 31, Maryland 20

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: College Park, Maryland

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Green Wave (-17)

Moneyline: Green Wave -800, Pirates +550

Total: 48 points

Prediction: Tulane 34, East Carolina 15

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPNU

Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Cardinals (-9.5)

Moneyline: Cardinals -375, Hokies +295

Total: 48.5 points

Prediction: Louisville 32, Virginia Tech 18

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Ducks (-24)

Moneyline: Ducks -2400, Golden Bears +1200

Total: 57 points

Prediction: Oregon 44, Cal 19

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Location: Eugene, Oregon

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Cyclones (-2.5)

Moneyline: Cyclones -135, Jayhawks +114

Total: 54 points

Prediction: Iowa State 28, Kansas 27

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Ames, Iowa

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Wolverines (-32)

Moneyline: Wolverines -10000, Boilermakers +3000

Total: 48.5 points

Prediction: Michigan 42, Purdue 8

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Huskies (-3.5)

Moneyline: Huskies -170, Trojans +142

Total: 76.5 points

Prediction: Washington 37, USC 33

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Los Angeles, California

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Crimson Tide (-3.5)

Moneyline: Crimson Tide -170, Tigers +145

Total: 60.5 points

Prediction: Alabama 31, LSU 29

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Beavers (-13)

Moneyline: Beavers -575, Buffaloes +425

Total: 63 points

Prediction: Oregon State 35, Colorado 27

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Boulder, Colorado

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Bruins (-3)

Moneyline: Bruins -162, Wildcats +136

Total: 53 points

Prediction: Arizona 26, UCLA 22

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: Fox Sports 1

Location: Tucson, Arizona

share

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more