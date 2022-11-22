College Football College Football Playoff Rankings: RJ Young reacts live to latest reveal just in share facebook twitter reddit link

The top four teams in the College Football Playoff Rankings all survived difficult matchups on Saturday. But despite those struggles, No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU all came away with victories.

That's all that should matter, right?

We'll find out as the committee reveals the latest edition of its rankings, and RJ Young will react shortly after with a special live edition of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show." You can watch it right here:

Here are last week's College Football Playoff rankings, with updated records and whether each team won or lost last week:

7. Alabama

8. Clemson

9. Oregon

10. Tennessee

11. Penn State

12. Kansas State

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Notre Dame

16. Florida State

17. North Carolina

18. UCLA

19. Tulane

20. Ole Miss

21. Oregon State

22. UCF

23. Texas

24. Cincinnati

25. Louisville

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

