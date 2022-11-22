College Football
College Football Playoff Rankings: RJ Young reacts live to latest reveal
College Football

College Football Playoff Rankings: RJ Young reacts live to latest reveal

just in
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports College Football Analyst

The top four teams in the College Football Playoff Rankings all survived difficult matchups on Saturday. But despite those struggles, No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU all came away with victories.

That's all that should matter, right?

We'll find out as the committee reveals the latest edition of its rankings, and RJ Young will react shortly after with a special live edition of his  podcast, "The Number One College Football Show." You can watch it right here:

Here are last week's College Football Playoff rankings, with updated records and whether each team won or lost last week:

1. 
2. 
3. 
4. 
5. 
6. 
7. Alabama
8. Clemson
9. Oregon
10. Tennessee
11. Penn State
12. Kansas State
13. Washington
14. Utah
15. Notre Dame
16. Florida State
17. North Carolina
18. UCLA
19. Tulane
20. Ole Miss
21. Oregon State
22. UCF
23. Texas
24. Cincinnati
25. Louisville

Read more:

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 13: Notre Dame-USC Over, other best bets
College Football

College football odds Week 13: Notre Dame-USC Over, other best bets

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Tulane-Cincinnati
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Tulane-Cincinnati

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 13: Michigan State-Penn State
College Football

College football odds Week 13: Michigan State-Penn State

2 hours ago
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Utah-Colorado, Pick
College Football

College football odds Week 13: How to bet Utah-Colorado, Pick

2 hours ago
FOX Bet Super 6: Michigan-Ohio State BIG Noon Saturday $25,000 jackpot
College Football

FOX Bet Super 6: Michigan-Ohio State BIG Noon Saturday $25,000 jackpot

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes