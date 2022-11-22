College Football Playoff Rankings: RJ Young reacts live to latest reveal
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff Rankings all survived difficult matchups on Saturday. But despite those struggles, No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU all came away with victories.
That's all that should matter, right?
We'll find out as the committee reveals the latest edition of its rankings, and RJ Young will react shortly after with a special live edition of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show." You can watch it right here:
Here are last week's College Football Playoff rankings, with updated records and whether each team won or lost last week:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7. Alabama
8. Clemson
9. Oregon
10. Tennessee
11. Penn State
12. Kansas State
13. Washington
14. Utah
15. Notre Dame
16. Florida State
17. North Carolina
18. UCLA
19. Tulane
20. Ole Miss
21. Oregon State
22. UCF
23. Texas
24. Cincinnati
25. Louisville
Read more:
- Michigan loves to run the ball, but who will carry it vs. Buckeyes?
- C.J. Stroud had a vision for greatness, and a mother to be ‘that constant’
- Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State, Michigan fight for top spot
- Our All-Overachievers, and All-Underachievers for 2022 season
- Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams is on the rise
- Outside world sees nepotism at Iowa, but recruits see family
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube.