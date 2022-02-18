College Football College Football Playoff expansion on hold until at least 2026 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

College football fans have been anticipating an expansion of the sport's playoff format — but Friday, they learned they will have to wait.

The College Football Playoff will remain at four teams through the end of its current 12-year contract, meaning any hope of the field expanding before the 2026 season is gone.

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock delivered the official announcement after college athletics leaders could not agree on any resolution as it relates to expansion in the upcoming years.

"The Board of Managers has accepted a recommendation from the Management Committee to continue the current four-team playoff for the next four years, as called for in the CFP’s original 12-year plan," Hancock said in a statement. "At the same time, the board expects the Management Committee to continue its discussions of a new format that would go into effect for the 2026-27 season."

The CFP management committee, which consists of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, met via video conference earlier this week to discuss potential expansion, but the group could not come to a unanimous agreement on the proposed 12-team format, which could have gone into effect for the 2024 season.

"I’m disappointed we couldn’t get something in place," American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said in a statement to the Associated Press. "Time was running out. The disappointment also stems from the fact that I think we will eventually get there, and I think 12-team is still the most likely scenario."

Former Northwestern athletic director and current ACC commissioner Jim Phillips went on record last month, saying a new postseason format should not be the top priority at this point in time with so much uncertainty surrounding college sports.

"To the ACC, we don’t have a College Football Playoff problem," Phillis said. "We have a college football and college athletics-slash NCAA problem."

Phillips was adamant in saying college football needs to address other priorities first, such as federal legislation regarding name, image and likeness compensation for collegiate athletes.

"The membership of the ACC is very much aligned in its position that now is not the time to expand the College Football Playoff," Phillips said.

While Friday’s decision to stay put at four teams puts an end to public speculation about immediate expansion, the commissioners and Swarbrick now turn their attention to what college football’s postseason could like beginning in 2026.

"We know it will take some time to create a format we will want to pitch to television," Hancock said. "We don't know how long. We don't have a date set. There's more than enough time to get this right for the '26-27 season."

