Change is on the horizon, with the College Football Playoff potentially expanding

1 hour ago

There's no such thing as too much football, right?

At least not according to the College Football Playoff committee, which could be on the verge of a monumental change to the sport's playoff format.

In a story for CBS Sports, Dennis Dodd wrote that "College Football Playoff expansion discussions are moving faster than anyone initially thought. Doubling the CFP field to eight teams is all but assumed at this point, but expansion may not stop there, multiple industry sources tell CBS Sports."

Since 2014, the playoff format has been centered on the top four teams in the CFP rankings at the end of the regular season, this coming after the sport moved on from the BCS ranking system. But now, after seven seasons with the playoff format, there is a belief that expansion is inevitable.

If the field is indeed expanded to 12 teams, Dodd wrote that it would "presumably allow for six automatic bids – Power Five conference champions and the top-ranked Group of Five team – along with six at-large bids."

With talks of an expanded playoff field, widespread speculation about what that field could look like has already begun on social media.

The committee is set to meet June 17-18 in Chicago, and if a change is indeed made, it will be worked out during those meetings, with the news likely announced soon after.

It remains to be seen how soon a potential change to the College Football Playoff format would come into play, but while it might be inevitable, it would not be immediate.

"If any change is ultimately adopted by the board of managers, it would not take place this season or next season," CFP executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN. "The date for implementing any change is one of the key matters that will be discussed."

