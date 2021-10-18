College Football College football odds Week 8: Lines for every Top 25 game 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's time to place your bets on Week 8 of the college football season – and in order to do that, you need all the info on college football odds for Week 8!

Here are the college football odds for Week 8 – the point spreads, moneylines and more for each game featuring a Top 25 team, with all college football odds via FOX Bet .

No. 14 Coastal Carolina @ Appalachian State (7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Coastal Carolina -3.5 (Coastal Carolina favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Appalachian State covers)

Moneyline: Coastal Carolina -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Appalachian State +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tulane @ No. 21 SMU (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, ESPN)

Point spread: SMU -14 (SMU favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Tulane covers)

Moneyline: SMU -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Tulane +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring over/under: 70 points scored by both teams combined

Northwestern @ No. 6 Michigan (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -21.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 21.5 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -1600 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.62 total); Northwestern +900 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

No. 2 Cincinnati @ Navy (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Cincinnati -27.5 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 27.5 points, otherwise Navy covers)

Moneyline: Cinicinnati -5000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); Navy +1600 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 Oklahoma @ Kansas (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Oklahoma -38.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 38.5 points, otherwise Kansas covers)

Moneyline: Lines not yet live

Total scoring over/under: 67 points scored by both teams combined

Illinois @ No. 7 Penn State (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Penn State -23 (Penn State favored to win by more than 23 points, otherwise Illinois covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -2500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); Illinois +1200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 16 Wake Forest @ Army (12 p.m. ET Saturday, CBSSN)

Point spread: Wake Forest -3 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Army covers)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.15 total); Army +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Wisconsin @ No. 25 Purdue (3 p.m. ET Saturday, BTN)

Point spread: Wisconsin -3 (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Purdue covers)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.50 total); Purdue +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 Oklahoma State @ Iowa State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Iowa State -7 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)

Moneyline: Iowa State -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Oklahoma State +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

No. 10 Oregon @ UCLA (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: UCLA -2.5 (UCLA favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Oregon covers)

Moneyline: UCLA -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Oregon +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59 points scored by both teams combined

LSU @ No. 12 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Ole Miss -10.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise LSU covers)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -350 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); LSU +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 76 points scored by both teams combined

Clemson @ No. 23 Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Pittsburgh -3 (Pittsburgh favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Clemson covers)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.15 total); Clemson +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tennessee @ No. 4 Alabama (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Alabama -27 (Alabama favored to win by more than 27 points, otherwise Tennessee covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -3300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); Tennessee +1400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring over/under: 67 points scored by both teams combined

No. 22 San Diego State @ Air Force (7 p.m. ET Saturday, CBSSN)

Point spread: Air Force -3.5 (Air Force favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise San Diego State covers)

Moneyline: Air Force -188 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.33 total); San Diego State +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 24 UTSA @ Louisiana Tech (7 p.m. ET Saturday)

Point spread: UTSA -7 (UTSA favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Louisiana Tech covers)

Moneyline: UTSA -275 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Louisiana Tech +225 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

No. 5 Ohio State @ Indiana (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Ohio State -19 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 19 points, otherwise Indiana covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -900 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.11 total); Indiana +600 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

USC @ No. 13 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Point spread: Notre Dame -7 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise USC covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); USC +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

South Carolina @ No. 17 Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Texas A&M -21 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 21 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -1600 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.62 total); South Carolina +900 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

No. 18 North Carolina State @ Miami (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: North Carolina State -3.5 (North Carolina State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Miami covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina State -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Miami +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

