College Football Odds Week 7: How to bet Kentucky vs. Georgia, point spread and moneyline

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday afternoon Between the Hedges.

In a match-up of unbeaten division foes, the 11th ranked Cats make the trip down to Athens, Ga., for a Saturday afternoon SEC showdown with the Dawgs. The winner will sit alone atop the SEC East.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs have the FBS's best defense, allowing opponents only 5.5 points and 201 yards per game. The Dawgs have trailed an opponent only once this season, and that was when they were down 3-0 against Auburn last week in the first few minutes of The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Georgia came out on top, defeating Auburn 34-10 and covering the 14.5-point spread.

While the Cats aren't typically on our radar until basketball season tips off, the boys from the Bluegrass State have the SEC's leading running back Chris Rodriguez, and its leading wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. Their defense is nothing to be ashamed of, either; the Cats' 18th-ranked D is allowing 17.5 points and 305 yards per game. In last week's rout of LSU, they easily covered the 3-point spread, defeating the Bayou Bengals 42-21.

Can the Cats make a wild statement in the Classic City this weekend? Let's look at the odds.

The 6-0 Bulldogs have found an unlikely hero in backup quarterback Stetson Bennett who has emerged as a fan favorite in JT Daniels' absence. As a starter, The Mailman has delivered a perfect 3-0 record as a proven game manager who's as smart as he is fast.

Historically, Saturday in Sanford hasn't been kind to Kentucky. They've lost 11 straight to the Dawgs, with their last win in 2009 in a game in which former Coach Mark Richt saw his team commit four turnovers in the 34-27 upset.

Undeniably, what Coach Mark Stoops is doing in Lexington ​is special, and by UK football standards, his 6-0 team is exceeding expectations. But it'll take more than the legendary Stoops last name to stop Kirby Smart as he's vying for his fourth SEC East title and his second College Football Playoff appearance as Georgia's head coach.

KENTUCKY WILDCATS @ GEORGIA BULLDOGS (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)



Point spread: Bulldogs -22.5 (favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Wildcats cover)

Moneyline: Bulldogs -2500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.40); Wildcats +1200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $130)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports analyst Geoff Schwartz: "Kentucky's defense is poor outside of third-and-long, while Georgia's offense ranks first in the country in average third-down distance. The Bulldogs find ways to prolong drives, a backbreaker for opposing defenses. Georgia's offense ranks 14th in points per drive as well. Give me the Bulldogs laying the points in a rout."

PICK: Bulldogs minus-22.5 points

