College Football odds: Week 3 point spreads, lines, over/unders
"Big" is certainly a word one could use to describe Week 3 of the 2021 college football season, particularly when it comes to betting.
There are big point spreads for heavy favorites to cover, big-time top-25 matchups across the country and, of course, a Big Noon battle to kick it all off. Here are the point spreads, moneylines, total over/unders and more for all of the Week 3 games featuring a top 25 college football team (with all odds via FOX Bet).
For more up-to-date news on all things college football, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!
Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
Point spread: Oklahoma -22.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)
Moneyline: Oklahoma -1200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $ total); Nebraska +750 to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Total scoring over/under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined
New Mexico at No. 7 Texas A&M (12 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)
Point spread: Texas A&M -28 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 28 points, otherwise New Mexico covers)
Moneyline: Texas A&M -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); New Mexico +1800 to win (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)
Point spread: Cincinnati -3.5 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Indiana covers)
Moneyline: Cincinnati -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Indiana +150 to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 15 Virginia Tech at West Virginia (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)
Point spread: West Virginia -3 (West Virginia favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Virginia Tech covers)
Moneyline: West Virginia -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Virginia Tech +120 to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 16 Coastal Carolina at Buffalo (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)
Point spread: Coastal Carolina -13.5 (Coastal Carolina favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Buffalo covers)
Moneyline: Coastal Carolina -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Buffalo +360 to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined
Michigan State at No. 24 Miami (FL) (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)
Point spread: Miami -6.5 (Miami favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)
Moneyline: Miami -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Michigan State +210 to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined
Northern Illinois at No. 25 Michigan (12 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)
Point spread: Michigan -27 (Michigan favored to win by more than 27 points, otherwise Northern Illinois covers)
Moneyline: Michigan -3300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); Northern Illinois +1400 to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined
Purdue at No. 12 Notre Dame (2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)
Point spread: Notre Dame -7 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Purdue covers)
Moneyline: Notre Dame -275 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Purdue +225 to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 59 points scored by both teams combined
No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)
Point spread: Alabama -15 (Alabama favored to win by more than 15 points, otherwise Florida covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Florida +475 to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined
Kent State at No. 5 Iowa (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)
Point spread: Iowa -22.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Kent State covers)
Moneyline: Iowa -1600 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.63 total); Kent State +900 to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined
Georgia Tech at No. 6 Clemson (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)
Point spread: Clemson -28 (Clemson favored to win by more than 28 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Georgia Tech +1800 to win (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined
Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)
Point spread: Ohio State -26 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 26 points, otherwise Tulsa covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -5000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); Tulsa +1600 to win (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Total scoring over/under: Ohio State 61.5 points scored by both teams combined
Georgia Southern at No. 20 Arkansas (4 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)
Point spread: Arkansas -23.5 (Arkansas favored to win by more than 23.5 points, otherwise Georgia Southern covers)
Moneyline: Arkansas -2000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Georgia Southern +1000 to win (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined
South Carolina at No. 2 Georgia (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)
Point spread: Georgia -31 (Georgia favored to win by more than 31 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)
Moneyline: Currently off the board
Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
Stony Brook at No. 4 Oregon (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Pac-12 Network)
Game currently off the board
No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)
Point spread: Penn State -6 (Penn State favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Auburn covers)
Moneyline: Penn State -225 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Auburn +190 to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined
Virginia at No. 21 North Carolina (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)
Point spread: North Carolina -8.5 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Virginia covers)
Moneyline: North Carolina -300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Virginia +250 to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined
Tulane at No. 17 Ole Miss (8 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)
Point spread: Ole Miss -14.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than points, otherwise Tulane covers)
Moneyline: Ole Miss -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Tulane +380 to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Total scoring over/under: 74 points scored by both teams combined
No. 19 Arizona State at No. 23 BYU (10:15 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)
Point spread: Arizona State -3.5 (Arizona State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise BYU covers)
Moneyline: Arizona State -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); BYU +150 to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 14 Iowa State at UNLV (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBSSN)
Point spread: Iowa State -30.5 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 30.5 points, otherwise UNLV covers)
Moneyline: Iowa State -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); UNLV +2000 to win (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined
Fresno State at No. 13 UCLA (10:45 p.m. ET Saturday, Pac-12 Network)
Point spread: UCLA -11 (UCLA favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Fresno State covers)
Moneyline: UCLA -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Fresno State +320 to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total scoring over/under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined
Play FOX Bet Super 6 for your chance to win $1,000,000 absolutely for free! Just download the Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device and make your picks on six games, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play for free today!