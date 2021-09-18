College Football College Football odds: Week 3 betting results, point spreads, lines 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

"Big" is certainly one word to describe Week 3 of the 2021 college football season, particularly when it comes to betting.

There are big point spreads for heavy favorites to cover, big-time top-25 matchups across the country and, of course, a Big Noon battle to kick it all off. Here are the point spreads, moneylines, total over/unders, betting results and more for all of the Week 3 games featuring a top 25 college football team (with all odds via FOX Bet).

UPCOMING GAMES

South Carolina at No. 2 Georgia (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia -31.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 31.5 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Stony Brook at No. 4 Oregon (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Pac-12 Network)

Game currently off the board

No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Penn State -5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Auburn covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -225 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Auburn +190 to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "Between the ‘White Out’ atmosphere in Happy Valley Saturday night and the road struggles of Auburn QB Bo Nix, it's tough not to like the home chalk here.

"Penn State's QB Sean Clifford struggled in 2020 but hasn't had a turnover through two games. Look for that to continue this weekend.

"I'll roll with the Nittany Lions in this spot!"

PICK: Penn State (-5) to win by more than 5 points at FOX Bet

Virginia at No. 21 North Carolina (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Point spread: North Carolina -7.5 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Virginia covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina -300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Virginia +250 to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tulane at No. 17 Ole Miss (8 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Ole Miss -14 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Tulane covers)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Tulane +380 to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring over/under: 74 points scored by both teams combined

No. 19 Arizona State at No. 23 BYU (10:15 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Arizona State -3 (Arizona State favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise BYU covers)

Moneyline: Arizona State -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); BYU +150 to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "The Sun Devils have been meh so far, but they have played two powder puffs. With their first real test now, I expect them to play their best game. They are led by Jayden Daniels, a dual-threat quarterback who’s completing 73.2% of passes and has 165 rushing years in two games.

"Arizona State has an offensive line that will keep him upright against an average BYU pass rush. Arizona State has simplified the playbook on defense and is playing faster, making fewer mistakes, and hasn’t allowed many points against sub par competition. BYU’s offense is just meh, not doing anything special after having a magical season under Zack Wilson last year. They are averaging only 25 points per game, and that’s against two Pac-12 defenses."

PICK: Arizona State (-3) to win by more than 3 points at FOX Bet

No. 14 Iowa State at UNLV (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBSSN)

Point spread: Iowa State -32 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 32 points, otherwise UNLV covers)

Moneyline: Iowa State -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); UNLV +2000 to win (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Fresno State at No. 13 UCLA (10:45 p.m. ET Saturday, Pac-12 Network)

Point spread: UCLA -11 (UCLA favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Fresno State covers)

Moneyline: UCLA -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Fresno State +320 to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "I will continue to ride UCLA, who manhandled Hawaii and LSU in the trenches. Expect much of the same against the Bulldogs, who let Oregon rush for 186 yards.

"If the Bruins weren't coming off of a bye, I'd be more concerned about this being a look-ahead spot. Instead, I'm expecting UCLA to take care of business."

PICK: UCLA (-11) to win by more than 11 points at FOX Bet

GAMES IN PROGRESS

Purdue at No. 12 Notre Dame (2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Point spread: Notre Dame -7.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -275 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Purdue +230 to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: "This game is a great buy-low opportunity on the Irish, who persevered through two tough spots in back-to-back weeks. Opening the season at Florida State in a primetime, standalone game is never easy. Then there was a surefire letdown spot at home against MAC favorites Toledo as 17-point chalk.

"The Irish did what they had to do, and now they'll play their first game without travel and a whole week of rest. Don't underestimate that for one second."

PICK: Notre Dame (-7.5) to win by more than 7.5 points at FOX Bet

No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Alabama -14 (Alabama favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Florida covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -550 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Florida +425 to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "This will be Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s first true road start. Florida defensive play caller Todd Grantham will design some pressures to get after Young and get him uncomfortable early in the game. The Swamp will be loud and roaring. Dan Mullen has covered 5 of his last 8 against Saban.

"I’m going with Florida to cover the first half."

PICK: Florida to cover the first-half point spread at FOX Bet

Kent State at No. 5 Iowa (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Iowa -22.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Kent State covers)

Moneyline: Iowa -1600 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.63 total); Kent State +900 to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Georgia Tech at No. 6 Clemson (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -27.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 27.5 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -5000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); Georgia Tech +1500 to win (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Ohio State -25 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 25 points, otherwise Tulsa covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -3300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); Tulsa +1400 to win (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Total scoring over/under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Sam Panayotovich: "I feel for the Golden Hurricane, who have to face an Ohio State team that was just embarrassed at home by Oregon as a 14-point favorite. Ryan Day is going to score and score and score some more. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Buckeyes put up 50+ here.

"They will not let up, and Tulsa will have no answer for the skill and speed of OSU's offensive attack."

LEAN: Tulsa-Ohio State to score more than 60.5 points combined

Georgia Southern at No. 20 Arkansas (4 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Arkansas -22.5 (Arkansas favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Georgia Southern covers)

Moneyline: Arkansas -1600 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.63 total); Georgia Southern +900 to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

COMPLETED GAMES

No. 3 Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16

Point spread: Nebraska (+24.5) covers by losing by fewer than 24.5 points (7)

Moneyline: Oklahoma wins as a -1600 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.63 total); Nebraska was a +900 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 62 points scored by both teams combined (39)

No. 7 Texas A&M 34, New Mexico 0

Point spread: Texas A&M (-30) covers by winning by more than 30 points (34)

Moneyline: Texas A&M wins as a -10000 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); New Mexico was a +2000 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 50 points scored by both teams combined (34)

West Virginia 27, No. 15 Virginia Tech 21

Point spread: West Virginia (-2) covers by winning by more than 2 points (6)

Moneyline: West Virginia wins as a -125 favorite (bet $10 to win $18 total); Virginia Tech was a +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 49 points scored by both teams combined (38)

No. 16 Coastal Carolina 28, Buffalo 25

Point spread: Buffalo (+14) covers by losing by fewer than 14 points (3)

Moneyline: Coastal Carolina wins as a -550 favorite (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Buffalo was a +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 58 points scored by both teams combined (53)

No. 25 Michigan 63, Northern Illinois 10

Point spread: Michigan (-27) covers by winning by more than 27 points (53)

Moneyline: Michigan wins as a -3300 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); Northern Illinois was a +1400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 54.5 points scored by both teams combined (73)

Michigan State 38, No. 24 Miami (FL) 17

Point spread: Michigan State (+6.5) covers by winning outright

Moneyline: Michigan State wins as a +210 underdog (bet $10 to win $31 total); Miami was a -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 57.5 points scored by both teams combined (55)

No. 8 Cincinnati 38, Indiana 24

Point spread: Cincinnati (-3.5) covers by winning by more than 3.5 points (14)

Moneyline: Cincinnati wins as a -175 favorite (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Indiana was a +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 50 points scored by both teams combined (52)

