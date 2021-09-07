College Football College football odds: Week 2 point spreads, lines, results, more 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After a shakeup throughout the college football Top 25, Week 2 is shaping up to be another stellar slate.

Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, and betting results for each game featuring a Top 25 team in Week 2 of the 2021 college football season.

Kansas at No. 17 Coastal Carolina (Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Point spread: Coastal Carolina -25.5 (Coastal Carolina favored to win by more than 25.5 points, otherwise Kansas covers)

Moneyline: Coastal Carolina -3300 to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); Kansas +1400 to win outright (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -14.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Oregon covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -650 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Oregon +475 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 63 points scored by both teams combined

No. 13 Florida at South Florida (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: Florida -27.5 (Florida favored to win by more than 27.5 points, otherwise South Florida covers)

Moneyline: Florida -3300 to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); South Florida +1400 to win outright (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring over/under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

Middle Tennessee at No. 19 Virginia Tech (Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, ACC Network)

Point spread: Virginia Tech -20 (Virginia Tech favored to win by more 20 than points, otherwise Middle Tennessee covers)

Moneyline: Virginia Tech -1100 to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.91 total); Middle Tennessee +700 to win outright (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

Toledo at No. 8 Notre Dame (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET, Peacock)

Point spread: Notre Dame -16.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Toledo covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -800 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Toledo +500 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

UAB at No. 2 Georgia (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Point spread: Georgia -24.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 24.5 points, otherwise UAB covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -3300 to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); UAB +1400 to win outright (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 5 Texas A&M at Colorado (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Texas A&M -17 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Colorado covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -800 to win outright (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Colorado +600 to win outright (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Murray State at No. 8 Cincinnati (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Game currently off the board

Ball State at No. 11 Penn State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

Point spread: Penn State -22.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Ball State covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -2000 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Ball State +1000 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

Mercer at No. 1 Alabama (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

Game currently off the board

No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: Iowa State -4.5 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Iowa covers)

Moneyline: Iowa State -213 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Iowa +175 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $18.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

South Carolina State at No. 3 Clemson (Saturday, 5:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)

Game currently off the board

Western Carolina at No. 2 Oklahoma (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET)

Game currently off the board

Eastern Michigan at No. 18 Wisconsin (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, FS1)

Point spread: Wisconsin -26 (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 26 points, otherwise Eastern Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -3300 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); Eastern Michigan +1400 to win outright (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Appalachian State at No. 22 Miami (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Point spread: Miami -8.5 (Miami favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Appalachian State covers)

Moneyline: Miami -333 to win outright (bet $10 to win $13 total); Appalachian State +260 to win outright (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 15 Texas at Arkansas (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Texas -7 (Texas favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)

Moneyline: Texas -250 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $14 total); Arkansas +210 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 57 points scored by both teams combined

Georgia State at No. 24 North Carolina (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3)

Point spread: North Carolina -25 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 25 points, otherwise Georgia State covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina -3300 to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); Georgia State +1400 to win outright (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring over/under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

McNeese at No. 16 LSU (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+/SEC Network+)

Game currently off the board

No. 21 Utah at BYU (Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Utah -7 (Utah favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise BYU covers)

Moneyline: Utah -275 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); BYU +230 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Stanford at No. 14 USC (Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: USC -17.5 (USC favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise Stanford covers)

Moneyline: USC -900 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $11.11 total); Stanford +600 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

UNLV at No. 23 Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Point spread: Arizona State -34 (Arizona State favored to win by more than 34 points, otherwise UNLV covers)

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

