College Football College football odds Week 11: Lines for every top 25 game 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A Big Ten showdown between ranked teams and an SEC battle between teams ranked in the top 12 highlight this weekend's college football action.

Here is everything you need to know about college football odds for Week 11 — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under for every game featuring a Top 25 team (with odds via FOX Bet).

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the all-new " College Football Odds " section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

UPCOMING GAMES

North Carolina @ No. 25 Pitt (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, ESPN)

Point spread: Pitt -6.5 (Pitt favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise North Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Pitt -225 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); North Carolina +187 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $28.70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 74.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 6 Cincinnati @ South Florida (6 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Cincinnati -23 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 23 points, otherwise South Florida covers)

Moneyline: Cincinnati -1600 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.62 total); South Florida +900 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 Oklahoma @ No. 12 Baylor (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Oklahoma -5.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Baylor covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma -213 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.71 total); Baylor +175 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Mexico State @ No. 2 Alabama (12 p.m. ET Saturday, SECN)

Point spread: Alabama -51.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 51.5 points, otherwise New Mexico State covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: 67 points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 Michigan @ Penn State (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Penn State -1 (Penn State favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.50 total); Michigan +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 17 Mississippi State @ No. 13 Auburn (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Auburn -5 (Auburn favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Mississippi State covers)

Moneyline: Auburn -225 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Mississippi State +187 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $28.70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Northwestern @ No. 21 Wisconsin (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Wisconsin -23.5 (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 23.5 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -3300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); Northwestern +1400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 1 Georgia @ Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -20 (Georgia favored to win by more than 20 points, otherwise Tennessee covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -1100 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.91 total); Tennessee +700 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Purdue @ No. 5 Ohio State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Ohio State -20.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -1000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Purdue +650 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

No. 20 Minnesota @No. 22 Iowa (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, TV TBD)

Point spread: Iowa -6 (Iowa favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Minnesota covers)

Moneyline: Iowa -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Minnesota +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 37 points scored by both teams combined

Maryland @ No. 3 Michigan State (4 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Michigan State -13 (Michigan State favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Maryland covers)

Moneyline: Michigan State -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Maryland +350 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 Texas A&M @ No. 16 Ole Miss (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Texas A&M -2.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Ole Miss covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Ole Miss +115 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 18 Kentucky @ Vanderbilt (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Kentucky -21.5 (Kentucky favored to win by more than 21.5 points, otherwise Vanderbilt covers)

Moneyline: Kentucky -1600 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.63 total); Vanderbilt +900 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Mexico @ No. 23 Fresno State (7 p.m. ET Saturday, TV TBD)

Point spread: Fresno State -25 (Fresno State favored to win by more than 25 points, otherwise New Mexico covers)

Moneyline: Fresno State -3300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); New Mexico +1400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

No. 19 North Carolina State @ No. 9 Wake Forest (7:30 p.m. ET, ACCN)

Point spread: Wake Forest -2 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise North Carolina State covers)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); North Carolina State +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 10 Notre Dame @ Virginia (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Notre Dame -6 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Virginia covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -213 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Virginia +175 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

TCU @ No. 11 Oklahoma State (8 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Oklahoma State -13 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise TCU covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); TCU +360 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Washington State @ No. 4 Oregon (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Oregon -14 (Oregon favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Washington State covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -550 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Washington State +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Nevada @ No. 24 San Diego State (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBSSN)

Point spread: San Diego State -2 (San Diego State favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Nevada covers)

Moneyline: San Diego State -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Nevada +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 prize on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, the weekly College Football Saturday contest and, of course, the new "Stack the Cash" Sunday NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.