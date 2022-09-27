College Football College football odds Week 5: How to bet Utah State-BYU, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Utah State Aggies will head about two hours south to take on the No. 19 BYU Cougars in Provo, Utah, on Thursday night.

BYU leads the all-time series 50-37-3, but the Cougars canceled upcoming games against the Aggies from 2023-26 because of their impending move to the Big 12 Conference.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Utah State-BYU game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and a pick from our betting expert (odds via FOX Bet):

Utah State @ No. 19 BYU (8 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: BYU -24 (BYU favored to win by more than 24 points, otherwise Utah State covers)

Moneyline: BYU -1667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Utah State +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring over/under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

The Aggies have hit the under in the over/under (O/U) in their past five games.

The Aggies are 4-16 straight up (SU) in their past 20 games against the Cougars but 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past six games at BYU.

The Aggies are 7-1 SU in their past eight road games.

The Cougars are 2-5 ATS in their past seven games.

The Cougars have hit the over in the O/U in five of their past six games.

The Cougars are 16-1 SU in their past 17 home games.

Pick by FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Cougars were favored by 21 against Wyoming last week and didn’t come close to covering, sleepwalking through a 38-24 victory. Was there a letdown from the loss at Oregon? Now they host Utah State, a 1-3 team they might overlook with a massive game against Notre Dame looming.

BYU QB Jaren Hall is off to a tremendous start (71 % completions, nine touchdowns, one interception) and should shred a Utah State defense that has been lit up by powers like Weber State and UNLV.

There’s a bet to be made here on the underdog, either first half or full game, as BYU either comes out sleepy or takes its foot off the gas in the second half.

Likely game script: BYU up 24-3 at the half, coasts in the second half and the under is safe.

PICK: Under 61 combined points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

