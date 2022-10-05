College Football
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Kansas State-Iowa State
No. 20 Kansas State and Iowa State resume their long rivalry when the teams play Saturday in Ames, Iowa, in a Big 12 Conference college football game.

The Cyclones (0-2 conference, 3-2 overall) lead the all-time series 52-49-4, winning three of the past four contests against the Wildcats (2-0, 4-1). The teams first played each other in 1917.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Kansas State-Iowa State game, from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet):

Joel Klatt's Week 6 Top 5: Why Ohio State is No. 1, Alabama & Georgia | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt breaks down his Top 5 college football teams after Week 5.

No. 20 Kansas State @ Iowa State (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPNU)

Point spread: Kansas State -2 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Iowa State covers)
Moneyline: Kansas State -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Iowa State +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

The Wildcats are 2-6 against the spread (ATS) in their past eight road games against the Cyclones.

The total has gone Under in the Over/Under (O/U) in eight of the Wildcats' past 12 games.

Kansas State is 11-3 straight up (SU) in their past 14 games against Iowa State.

The total has gone Under in the O/U in four of the Cyclones' past six games.

The Cyclones are 6-1 SU in their past seven games at home.

Iowa State is 16-4 SU in their past 20 games played in October.

