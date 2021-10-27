College Football College football odds: How to bet Georgia vs. Florida, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs prepare for another SEC East showdown Saturday afternoon against the unranked Florida Gators. The football game is the highlight of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party and has major playoff implications for the Dawgs and bowl game implications for the Gators. Before we get into that, let's look at the odds.

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for Saturday's matchup between the Dawgs and the Gators — the point spread, moneyline, over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).



GEORGIA BULLDOGS @ FLORIDA GATORS (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)



Point spread: Bulldogs -14 (favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise, Gators cover)

Moneyline: Bulldogs -667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Gators +475 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined



This series between bitter conference foes is played every year in the neutral location of Jacksonville, Fla., and coach Kirby Smart and his 7-0 Dawgs are this year's away team. But whether at home or away, it's the Silver Britches' suffocating defense that's earned them the top spot in the land. They give up only 6.6 points per game and that defense, just like their team's overall ranking, is first in the country.

Offense is not what comes to mind when we think about this year's Georgia team, especially because the quarterback who's been seeing the most action is fifth-year walk-on-turned-starter Stetson Bennett (although it's unclear if Bennett will start Saturday). However, their offense ranks No. 10 in the country, scoring an average of 38.4 points per game. Between Bennett's smart game managing, running back Zamir White's seven rushing touchdowns and wide receiver Ladd McConkey's 17.4 yards per reception, UGA's offense is getting the job done.

Coach Dan Mullen isn't having as much success in Gainesville as Smart is having in Athens, partly because Florida's wide receiving corps has underproduced. Except for WR Jacob Copeland, who has 23 catches this season, Florida's offense leaves much to be desired.

UF's defense isn't the worst in the country, but it's not that stellar either, giving up 21.2 points per game. In their shocking 49-42 loss to LSU, the Tigers crushed the Gators, rushing for 321 yards on 45 attempts. If defensive coordinator Todd Grantham can develop a less pedestrian game plan, the Gators might have a shot at stifling Georgia's scoring.

This year's rivalry game has huge implications for both teams. UGA needs to preserve its perfect record to stay on top of the standings and to contend for a College Football Playoff spot. The 4-3 team from the Swamp needs a win to stay in contention for even a regular, non-New Year's Six bowl game.

What's your wager for this year's cocktail party — Dawgs on top or the Gators chomp their way to a huge upset?

