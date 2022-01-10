College Football National Championship: Live tailgate for Alabama-Georgia

College Football
Alabama and Georgia are back at it again. 

On Monday night, the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 3-ranked Bulldogs will square off for the second time this season, but this time, it's not the SEC Championship on the line –– it's the chance to go down in college football history.

Joining in on the festivities is FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, who will host Monday's live tailgate and be joined by a number of special guests, including Miami coach Mario Cristobal, former national championship-winning coach Ed Orgeron, projected top-five pick Kayvon Thibodeaux and former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

Watch below!

Alabama and Georgia faced off once this season already, with the Crimson Tide –– then ranked No. 3 –– knocking off the Bulldogs –– then ranked No. 1 –– in the SEC Championship on Dec. 4, 41-24. 

It was Georgia's first loss of the season, but the Bulldogs bounced via a 34-11 demolition of the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinals. 

Alabama handled business on its end, dominating the Cincinnati Bearcats en route to a 27-6 win, and the rematch was set. 

Stay tuned for the live tailgate beginning at 8 p.m. ET!

