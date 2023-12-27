College Football 2024-25 College Football odds: Georgia opens as title favorite, Alabama drops Updated Jan. 10, 2024 7:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2023-24 College Football Playoff Championship is a wrap — congrats, Michigan — but it's never too early to look ahead to next season, especially when it comes to the betting odds.

Michigan entered the season at +800 to win the title, which means eight out of the last nine CFP champions opened at less than +1000 odds. 2019 LSU, which opened +2500, is the lone exception.

While the Wolverines, their fans and backers pop champagne, sportsbooks have already dropped national title lines for the upcoming season. And big news out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, sent the odds moving.

This may surprise some, but Michigan is not the favorite next season despite winning it all.

Let's dive into the odds for the top teams at FanDuel Sportsbook:*

Georgia Bulldogs: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Ohio State Buckeyes: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Texas Longhorns: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Alabama Crimson Tide: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Michigan Wolverines: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Oregon Ducks: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

LSU Tigers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ole Miss Rebels: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Florida State Seminoles: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Penn State Nittany Lions: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Texas A&M Aggies: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Clemson Tigers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Missouri Tigers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Oklahoma Sooners: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tennessee Volunteers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

USC Trojans: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Washington Huskies: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Kansas State Wildcats: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Arizona Wildcats: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Miami Hurricanes: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Utah Utes: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

* odds as of 1/10/2024

The odds moved with the news of Nick Saban's retirement at Alabama.

The odds for the Crimson Tide increased from +550 to +1000 upon the Saban news.

Alabama fell from second to fourth on the odds list.

Meanwhile, Georgia's odds to win it all moved slightly from +350 to +300.

Ohio State moved to +700 from +800, passing Alabama and sliding into second on the oddsboard.

Texas went to +750 from +850, moving past Alabama into third on the odds list.

Let's take a deeper look at the six current favorites, plus what to know about each team.

One big note: the CFP will expand to 12 teams next season.

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

2023-24 finish: Beat Florida State 63-3, Capital One Orange Bowl

2024-25 title odds: +300

What to know for next season: Top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola flipping to Nebraska hurts. But at talent-rich Georgia, it's a minor flesh wound at worst as the Bulldogs continue to stock the roster with four- and five-star players. The Bulldogs offset the loss to Raiola by nabbing Florida running back Trevor Etienne in the portal. Etienne, who has run for 1,472 yards in two seasons for the Gators, is the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. Also, QB Carson Beck announced he would return for his fifth season after throwing for 3,738 yards and 22 touchdowns. Coach Kirby Smart is bringing in the top recruiting class (29 commits), including the No. 1 cornerback (Ellis Robinson IV) and No. 1 linebacker (Justin Williams), according to 247Sports.

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

2023-24 finish: Lost to Missouri 14-3, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

2024-25 title odds: +700

What to know for next season: Buckeyes backers are seeing red, as Ohio State has lost three in a row to rival Michigan. Then, starting quarterback Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse. Freshman Lincoln Kienholz, five-star recruit Air Noland and Devin Brown are expected to compete for the starting job during camp. The Buckeyes restocked the shelves with the nation's No. 4 recruiting class, including five different five-star recruits, tops in the nation. The gem of the recruiting class is receiver Jeremiah Smith, the nation's No. 1 recruit. Williams has the third-highest recruiting score for a Buckeyes signee, behind quarterbacks Quinn Ewers (who transferred to Texas) and Terrelle Pryor. The Buckeyes did get bad news on the recruiting front when receiver Jeremiah McClellan flipped his commitment to Oregon.

Nick Saban retiring after 17 seasons with Alabama

TEXAS LONGHORNS

2023-24 finish: Lost to Washington 37-31, Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP semifinals)

2024-25 title odds: +750

What to know for next season: Texas is in great shape because its quarterback room appears to be in great shape. But how long will it last? Sophomore QB Quinn Ewers will surely return to the fold next season after leading the Longhorns to a CFP berth this season, throwing for 3,161 yards, 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions in the process. However, his backup is no regular backup — it's Arch Manning, the top quarterback recruit in the country in 2023. Manning will be entering his sophomore season, while Ewers enters his junior year. Either the Longhorns will face a QB dilemma next season, or they will be set up nicely for years to come.

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

2023-24 finish: Lost to Michigan 27-20 (OT), Rose Bowl (CFP semifinals)

2024-25 title odds: +1000

What to know for next season: Nick Saban's retirement will be felt across the college football landscape. The question is, how will it affect the Crimson Tide as Alabama had the fourth-ranked recruiting class, getting commitments from three five-star players — including QB Julian Sayin, the No. 2 prospect — and 12 four-stars. Five-star Jaylen Mbakwe is expected to move from quarterback to the secondary. Speaking of quarterback, starting QB Jalen Milroe is returning after finishing sixth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy. He was briefly benched last season but starred in the SEC Championship Game win over Georgia, earning MVP honors. A tough but favorable schedule — five top-20 opponents, but four of them come to Tuscaloosa — awaits, not to mention the crucial hiring of Saban's replacement.

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

2023-24 finish: Beat Washington 34-13 in CFP national title game

2024-25 title odds: +1200

What to know for next season: In Michigan, it's all about coach Jim Harbaugh. If he stays at UM, he will enter his 10th season as coach of his alma mater with an 88-25 overall record. He's lost one conference game and three games overall in the past three seasons, and for the third straight season, has guided the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff and now a title. Not bad, eh? However, the NFL is always calling when it comes to Harbaugh, who was suspended three games this season. Could it be the Chargers for Harbaugh? FOX Sports NFC West writer Eric Williams has him as the top candidate to take his coaching talents to Los Angeles.

OREGON DUCKS

2023-24 finish: Beat Liberty 45-6, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

2024-25 title odds: +1200

What to know for next season: Will the Ducks have a quarterback controversy next season? Probably not, but both Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel and UCLA QB Dante Moore transferred to Oregon after the season. Gabriel started 24 regular-season games for the Sooners over the past two seasons, completing 66% of his passes and throwing for 6,828 yards, 55 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. It will be his sixth year playing college football after he spent three years at UCF and two at OU. Moore started nine games as a freshman for UCLA, completing 53.5% of his passes for 1,610 yards, 11 TDs and nine INTs.

Jim Harbaugh's legacy cemented with Michigan's Championship win

FOX Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Jason McIntyre have a couple of bets they already like.

Check out their early futures bets here!

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest college football news.

