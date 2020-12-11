Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Put on Notice From Coast To Coast 11 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Coastal Carolina's CJ Marable ran wild over BYU last Saturday to silence the doubters and hand the Cougars their first loss of the season.

As the No. 13 Chants stole the spotlight, FOX Sports college football analyst Reggie Bush took notice and made the Coastal Carolina running back his Playmaker of the Week.

Marable finished Coastal Carolina's win with 23 carries for 132 rushing yards and two scores in the 22-17 victory.

Much of the conversation heading into Saturday surrounded BYU, as they were the Group of Five team many believed would be overlooked by the College Football Playoff committee – but, instead, Coastal Carolina proved they were the school fans should be watching.

Marable said being overlooked by the public fired the team up.

"I felt like they were making all this for BYU. I just felt like we were disrespected. That just put a chip on our shoulder and motivated us."

Clearly, it worked, as the Chants shut down BYU's high-powered offense and stopped the Cougars' potential playoff hopes a yard short.

"I can't even explain it ... to get that 'W'. just to change the program around here, it was amazing," Marable added.

That marked the Chants' second win over a top-25 team this season (more than Ohio State) and they have another victory over a respectable 5-2 Appalachian State squad.

But Marable and his boys knew from the beginning of the season what they could accomplish.

"We knew what we were capable of doing ... And everything is happening like we planned."

While the win may not propel Coastal Carolina into the CFP, Marable and the Chants have no doubt they've earned their spot.

"I feel like when it comes down to it, we stack up even with the other 12 teams to be honest. I feel like we deserve to be in the New Year's Six."

FOX Bet isn't counting out Coastal Carolina either, as they have them listed as heavy underdogs (+25000) to win the national title – but they're on the board.

Check out the full interview below:

