College football coaching carousel: Jimbo Fisher, Zach Arnett let go

The college football coaching carousel has begun to spin, with a few coaches already finding themselves on the chopping block ahead of the postseason.

Texas A&M parted ways with Jimbo Fisher on Sunday after six years, despite having to pay a $75 million buyout.

Texas A&M fires head coach Jimbo Fisher

Penn State picked the same day to say farewell to offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Zach Arnett found himself out of a job at Mississippi State on Monday after less than one season with the Bulldogs.

And that's not all! Check out the latest coaching news across the college football landscape.

Jimbo Fisher out at Texas A&M

Following an unsuccessful tenure in which the Aggies went 45-25, including 27-21 in SEC play, Fisher was officially let go by athletic director Ross Bjork.

The former Florida State coach signed a massive 10-year, fully guaranteed contract at the end of the 2017 season.

That contract was extended back to 10 years after he led the Aggies to a 9-1 record during the 2020 pandemic season.

Bjork said 25% of what Fisher is owed — about $19 million — is due within 60 days and the first of several installments of about $7 million each must be paid within 120 days.

Assistant Elijah Robinson will serve as interim coach for the last two games of the regular season.

Mike Yurcich out at Penn State

The Nittany Lions parted ways with their offensive coordinator after their loss to Michigan.

Penn State was averaging nearly 38 points per game in its third season under Yurcich but struggles against Big Ten East powers Michigan and Ohio State proved to be too much to overcome.

Zach Arnett out at Mississippi State

Mississippi State announced Arnett's dismissal on its athletics website. Arnett, who took the job after the death of Bulldogs coach Mike Leach last December, leaves the university with a 5-6 record, including a 4-6 mark this season, and the program tied for last in the Southeastern Conference West Division at 1-6.

MSU athletic director Zac Selmon said in a statement that he determined a change in leadership was needed for the football program to move forward and "position it for the highest level of success."

Senior offensive analyst Greg Knox will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Andy Avalos out at Boise State

Avalos was fired on Sunday, 10 games into his third season leading Boise State. He led the Broncos to a 22-14 overall record.

"I am grateful for the passion, effort and dedication Andy has given to our community and his alma mater while serving as our head coach," Boise State athletic director Jeremiah Dickey said. "Andy will always be a Bronco, and we wish him and his family all the best in their next steps."

Defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson was named interim head coach.

Mel Tucker out at Michigan State

Michigan State officially fired Tucker after a suspension and investigation into sexual harassment allegations came to light.

The university terminated what’s left of Tucker’s $95 million, 10-year contract for acknowledging actions that subjected the institution to ridicule, breaching his contract and moral turpitude.

Tucker was 20-14 in three-plus seasons with the Spartans, who he led to 11 wins in 2021, and his career record as a college football head coach is 25-21.

Bruce Feldman on who can replace Mel Tucker

