CFP Rankings: Georgia remains on top, Ohio State, Alabama and Cincinnati round out top four

The more things change the more they stay the same.

After a wild Week 12 in college football, there was bound to be some movement in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. But one constant is Georgia topping the polls. The undefeated Bulldogs once again claimed the top spot in the rankings as they continue to bash their way through their schedule.

Meanwhile, Ohio State jumped up to No. 2 after demolishing Michigan State last week. The Spartans dropped all the way to No. 12 after the loss, while Oregon, previously ranked No. 3, fell to No. 11 following a blowout loss to Utah .

Alabama slipped one spot to No. 3, while unbeaten Cincinnati jumped up into a playoff position at No. 4.

Here are the complete CFP rankings:

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (10-1)

3. Alabama (10-1)

4. Cincinnati (11-0)

5. Michigan (10-1)

6. Notre Dame (10-1)

7. Oklahoma State (10-1)

8. Baylor (9-2)

9. Ole Miss (9-2)

10. Oklahoma (10-1)

11. Oregon (9-2)

12. Michigan State (9-2)

13. BYU (9-2)

14. Wisconsin (8-3)

15. Texas A&M (8-3)

16. Iowa (9-2)

17. Pittsburgh (9-2)

18. Wake Forest 9-2)

19. Utah (8-3)

20. NC State (8-3)

21. San Diego State (10-1)

22. UTSA (11-0)

23. Clemson (8-3)

24. Houston (10-1)

25. Arkansas (7-4)

