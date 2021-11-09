College Football CFP rankings: Georgia, Alabama solidify holds on top two spots 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The second edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings was revealed Tuesday night.

There was no surprise at the very top, as the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs remained No. 1 after dismantling Missouri 43-6 over the weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 is Alabama, followed by Oregon at No. 3 and Ohio State snagging the all-important No. 4 spot.

After losing to unranked Purdue on Saturday, Michigan State fell to No. 7.

RJ Young of "The No. 1 Ranked Show" is breaking down everything you need to know from the release of the rankings. Check in live here:

To check out the rest of the selection committee's Top 25, click here.

1. Georgia 9-0

2. Alabama 8-1

3. Oregon 8-1

4. Ohio State 8-1

5. Cincinnati 9-0

6. Michigan 8-1

7. Michigan State 8-1

8. Oklahoma 9-0

9. Notre Dame 8-1

10. Oklahoma State 8-1

11. Texas A&M 7-2

12. Wake Forest 8-1

13. Baylor 7-2

14. BYU 8-2

15. Ole Miss 7-2

16. NC State 7-2

17. Auburn 6-3

18. Wisconsin 6-3

19. Purdue 6-3

20. Iowa 7-2

21. Pittsburgh

22. San Diego State 8-1

23. UTSA

24. Utah 6-3

25. Arkansas 6-3



