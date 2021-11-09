College Football
CFP rankings: Georgia, Alabama solidify holds on top two spots CFP rankings: Georgia, Alabama solidify holds on top two spots
College Football

CFP rankings: Georgia, Alabama solidify holds on top two spots

4 mins ago

The second edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings was revealed Tuesday night.

There was no surprise at the very top, as the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs remained No. 1 after dismantling Missouri 43-6 over the weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 is Alabama, followed by Oregon at No. 3 and Ohio State snagging the all-important No. 4 spot.

After losing to unranked Purdue on Saturday, Michigan State fell to No. 7. 

RJ Young of "The No. 1 Ranked Show" is breaking down everything you need to know from the release of the rankings. Check in live here:

To check out the rest of the selection committee's Top 25, click here.

1. Georgia 9-0
2. Alabama 8-1
3. Oregon 8-1
4. Ohio State 8-1
5. Cincinnati 9-0
6. Michigan 8-1
7. Michigan State 8-1
8. Oklahoma 9-0
9. Notre Dame 8-1
10. Oklahoma State 8-1
11. Texas A&M 7-2
12. Wake Forest 8-1
13. Baylor 7-2
14. BYU 8-2
15. Ole Miss 7-2
16. NC State 7-2
17. Auburn 6-3
18. Wisconsin 6-3
19. Purdue 6-3
20. Iowa 7-2
21. Pittsburgh
22. San Diego State 8-1
23. UTSA
24. Utah 6-3
25. Arkansas 6-3
 

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football Odds Week 11
College Football

College Football Odds Week 11

College Football Odds Week 11
Ready to place your bets? Find out everything you need to know about college football odds in Week 11 here!
1 day ago
Sammy P's Betting Tip Sheet
National Football League

Sammy P's Betting Tip Sheet

Sammy P's Betting Tip Sheet
In sports betting, any information that can give you an edge is valuable. Sammy P shares the tips he's getting with you.
2 days ago
RJ Young's Top 25
College Football

RJ Young's Top 25

RJ Young's Top 25
Georgia, Cincinnati and idle Oklahoma stay atop the rankings, but a host of upsets reshuffled the rest, RJ Young writes.
2 days ago
College Football Odds Week 10
College Football

College Football Odds Week 10

College Football Odds Week 10
Find out everything you need to know about college football odds in Week 10 here!
2 days ago
College Football Top Plays: Week 10
College Football

College Football Top Plays: Week 10

College Football Top Plays: Week 10
Week 10 of college football has been filled with thrills, including Purdue's upset of Michigan St. Here are the top plays!
3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes