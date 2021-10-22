College Football By The Numbers: Oklahoma and Michigan look to remain undefeated in Week 8 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Don't sleep on Week 8 of the college football season.

There aren't any ranked vs. ranked matchups this week, but there are still plenty of conference face-offs that could influence the College Football Playoff landscape as the season progresses.

Here are the key stats to know for the marquee matchups in Week 8.

No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas

12 p.m. ET on ESPN

78-27-6: Oklahoma leads the all-time series with 78 wins and only 27 losses. The Sooners won last season's matchup 62-9 at home.

16: Oklahoma has won the past 16 editions of this series, with each victory coming by at least 15 points.

30: In each of their past 34 true road games, the Sooners have scored at least 30 points.

284.5: In two games since Caleb Williams took the reins at quarterback, Oklahoma is averaging 284.5 rush yards per game. The team averaged 175.2 rushing yards with Spencer Rattler at QB.

Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan

12 p.m. ET on FOX

58-15-2: Michigan has won 58 of 75 head-to-head matchups with Northwestern.

6: The Wolverines have won six consecutive games against the Wildcats, with their most recent victory being a 20-17 win in 2018. Northwestern has not won in Ann Arbor since 2008.

410.8: Northwestern is surrendering 410.8 yards per game this season, second-most in the Big Ten. Also, the Wildcats give up more than 300 yards of total offense more on the road than they do at home (615 on the road vs. 312.5 at home).

6-0: Michigan is 6-0 for the first time since 2016, when the team started 9-0.

20: Michigan has scored in 20 of 24 quarters it has played this season.

14: Michigan QB Cade McNamara is just 14 passing yards away from 1,000 for the season.

No. 10 Oregon at UCLA

3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

39-30: UCLA leads the all-time series with 39 head-to-head wins over Oregon.

8: Oregon has won eight of the past 10 matchups, including a 38-35 home win last season.

180: Oregon is one of just two teams in the nation (Coastal Carolina) that have rushed for at least 180 yards in every game this season.

31: Oregon has outscored opponents by 31 points in the fourth quarter this season (72-41).

218: With 218 all-purpose yards against Cal, Ducks running back Travis Dye became the first Pac-12 player since 2016 to have 140 yards rushing and 70 yards receiving in a game.

40: UCLA has given up at least 40 points in every loss this season.

LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss

3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

64-40-4: LSU has won 64 of the 108 matchups between these programs, including last season's 53-48 win, which marked five in a row for LSU against Ole Miss.

19: LSU has made 19 trips to the red zone this season and has scored in all 19 trips, 14 of which resulted in touchdowns.

21: LSU ranks second in the SEC with 21 sacks through seven games.

15: Ole Miss has forced at least one turnover in 15 of its 16 games under head coach Lane Kiffin.

20.7: Ole Miss averages 20.7 plays of at least 10 yards per game, which is second in the country.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.