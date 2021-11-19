College Football By The Numbers: Michigan State-Ohio State battle atop the Big Ten, Oregon-Utah duel out West 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The conference championship and College Football Playoff picture materialize more and more with each passing week, and Week 12 is shaping up to be no different.

Two CFP hopefuls are set to face off when No. 7 Michigan State travels to No. 4 Ohio State for a matchup in Columbus, while an SEC clash between No. 21 Arkansas and No. 2 Alabama is also on the schedule.

The evening will be capped off with No. 3 Oregon testing its luck against a red-hot No. 23 Utah team that is vying for Pac-12 supremacy.

Let's dig into the numbers.

No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State

12 p.m. ET on ABC

34-15: Ohio State's record all-time against Michigan State, with Ohio State winning the last five meetings, four of which have come by at least 20 points.

3: Michigan State has defeated Ohio State three times since 2011, which is the most of any team in the Big Ten.

10: The Spartans have toppled Ohio State 10 times when the Buckeyes entered the game ranked in the AP Top 25. That includes five times when the Buckeyes were ranked in the top five (No. 5 in 1972, No. 1 in 1974, No. 1 in 1998, No. 2 in 2013, No. 2 in 2015) and seven times when they were ranked in the top 10 (previous five games listed plus No. 7 in 1951 and No. 9 in 1971).

147.3: Kenneth Walker leads the FBS in rushing, averaging 147.3 yards per game. He also leads the FBS in total rushing yards (1,473), rushing touchdowns (17), yards after contact (1,068), 20-plus yard carries (19) and 10-plus yard carries (40).

46.3: Ohio State leads both the Big Ten and FBS in scoring offense (46.3 PPG).

50: In five of their 10 games this season, the Buckeyes have scored 50 or more points.

No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama

3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

25-8: Alabama leads the all-time series 25-8, and won 52-3 at Arkansas last season. Alabama has won the last 13 matchups.

233.5: The Razorbacks’ rushing attack is ranked second in the SEC and sixth in the FBS, averaging 233.5 yards on the ground per game.

30.5%: Arkansas boasts the SEC’s best third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert a first down just 30.5% of the time — a conversion rate that ranks eighth-best among FBS teams this year.

60: Alabama has won 60 of its last 62 home games.

14: A win against Arkansas would give Alabama its 14th consecutive season of at least 10 wins, an SEC record.

No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah

7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

23-10: Oregon leads the all-time series 23-10, winning the last matchup 37-15 in the 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game. The Ducks have won seven of the last 10 meetings.

30: Oregon is 8-0 this season when holding opponents below 30 points.

6: Oregon has had at least one turnover in six straight games and 10 overall during this time period.

17: Utah has won 17 of its last 18 home games.

7-1: With a win, Utah would improve to 7-1 in conference play for the second time since joining the Pac-12.

5: Utah is the only team in the Pac-12 to rank in the top five across all defensive and offensive categories.

