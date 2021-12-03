College Football By The Numbers: Conference championship weekend in college football 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After several months of college football action, it's time to crown some conference champions.

Which teams will reach out and grab the glory in their respective conferences this weekend?

Here are the numbers you need to know about the biggest matchups of championship weekend. For an in-depth look at the Big Ten title game between Michigan and Iowa, check out this breakdown.

SEC Championship: No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 1 Georgia

4 p.m. on CBS

Matchup: Alabama leads the all-time series against Georgia 41-25-4. In their most recent meeting, the Crimson Tide won 41-24 at home a season ago.

2: Alabama and Georgia are the only two teams in college football to rank in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

9-4: Alabama is 9-4 in SEC title games, with a 7-1 mark under head coach Nick Saban.

16: Georgia’s 16-game winning streak is the longest active streak in the FBS and the second-longest in school history. The school record of 17 was set from 1945 to 1947.

9: Since 1936, Alabama is tied with Miami (Fla.) for the most wins over the AP No. 1 team, with nine.

4-0: Georgia is 4-0 against ranked teams this season, including a pair of top-10 wins.

33: Alabama has won 33 straight games vs. the SEC East division. Its most recent loss came in 2010 against South Carolina.

6.9: The Bulldogs lead the nation in scoring defense, giving up just 6.9 points per game.

24-1: Nick Saban is 24-1 against his former staffers. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was an assistant at Alabama from 2007 to 2015.

42-3: When allowing fewer than 300 yards of total offense under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs are 42-3.

24: The Crimson Tide have recorded 24 shutouts since Nick Saban started at Alabama, leading the nation. The next closest team, Ohio State, has 14 in that stretch.

10: Georgia has held 10 of its opponents to a season low in points, with South Carolina (13 points) and Tennessee (17 points) the only exceptions.

Big 12 Championship: No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State

12 p.m. on ABC

Matchup: Oklahoma State leads the all-time series vs. Baylor 22-18. In their most recent meeting, Oklahoma State won 24-14 at home this season.

30: Baylor has not allowed a team to score more than 30 points this season.

146: The Cowboys have beaten their past five opponents by a combined point differential of 146 (202 points scored, 56 points allowed).

20: The Bears have forced at least one turnover in 20 straight games.

1-2-3: Oklahoma State ranks No. 1 in the Big 12 in rushing offense, No. 2 in total offense and No. 3 in scoring offense.

1: Baylor is the only Power 5 team with at least one fourth-down conversion in every game this season.

3: The Cowboys have held three of their previous five opponents under 150 yards of total offense. No other FBS team has held three opponents under 150 yards this season.

8: Eight Baylor players have intercepted a pass this season. The Bears lead the Big 12 with 12 INTs.

0: Oklahoma State has held its opponent scoreless on its game-opening drive in 23 of its past 29 games.

AAC Championship: No. 21 Houston vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

4 p.m. ET on ABC

Matchup: Houston leads the all-time series vs. Cincinnati 15-12. In their most recent meeting, Cincinnati won 38-10 at home a season ago.

11: Since a season-opening loss to Texas Tech, Houston has won every game it has played, including going 8-0 in conference play.

2-1: The Cougars are 2-1 in their past three contests against top-five teams.

0: Houston has not allowed a first-quarter point in eight of 12 games, outscoring opponents 130-38 in the opening frame.

1: Houston leads the nation in blocked kicks (six) and blocked punts (four).

13-0: Cincinnati will look to improve to 13-0 for the first time in school history and secure its 16th conference title while locking up a College Football Playoff berth in the process.

26: Cincinnati has won 26 straight games at Nippert Stadium, the second-longest home win streak in the country behind Clemson's (34).

2: The Bearcats rank second in the country in turnovers gained (28) and are tied for 10th in turnover margin (10).

Pac-12 Championship: No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah

8 p.m. ET on ABC

Matchup: Oregon leads the all-time series vs. Utah 23-11. In their most recent meeting, Utah won 38-7 at home this season.

20-2: The Ducks are 20-2 when winning the turnover battle under head coach Mario Cristobal.

10: With a win, Utah would earn its 10th victory of the season. That would mark the Utes' fifth 10-plus-win season under head coach Kyle Whittingham.

52.9: Oregon is No. 4 in the FBS with a 52.9% third-down conversion percentage.

7.6: The Utes' defense ranks fourth in the FBS with 7.6 tackles for loss per game.

1: Oregon is first in the Pac-12 in both second-half (114.5 per game) and fourth-quarter rushing yards (64.0 per game).

3.56: The Ducks lead the Pac-12 with just 3.56 yards per carry allowed. They are one of two Pac-12 teams to not allow a 100-yard rusher this season.

7-0: Utah is undefeated this season when outrushing its opponent.

42: Utah’s offense has scored 42 touchdowns in Pac-12 play, three more than the next team (UCLA, 39).

Mountain West Championship: Utah State vs. No. 19 San Diego State

3 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: San Diego State leads the all-time series vs. Utah State 13-2. In their most recent meeting, San Diego State won 38-7 at Utah State a season ago.

1: Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke is the only active coach since 1996 and one of only two coaches ever to lead three FBS programs (Ball State, Michigan and SDSU) to an 11-win season. Urban Meyer also did so with Utah, Florida and Ohio State.

6-0: Utah State went 6-0 on the road this season for the first time in school history. The Utes are one of three teams in the nation to go 6-0 on the road, along with Houston and Cincinnati.

5-63: The Aggies are 5-63 all time against AP-ranked teams, but they have won four of their past 13 meetings against Top-25 competition.

51.5: Aztecs punter Matt Araiza leads the FBS in punt average, at 51.5 yards. He holds the NCAA record with 38 punts that have traveled at least 50 yards and 18 punts that have traveled 60 yards.

100: Utah State has won 37 of its past 46 games in which it has a 100-yard rusher and 43 of its past 49 games in which it rushes at least 40 times.

1,543: Aggies WR Deven Thompkins leads the nation with 1,543 receiving yards (128.6 YPG) and is fourth in the nation with 1,803 all-purpose yards (150.3 YPG).

75-15: San Diego State is 75-15 since 2011 when committing one turnover or fewer, something it has done in 27 of its past 33 games.

ACC Championship: No. 15 Pittsburgh vs. No. 16 Wake Forest

8 p.m. ET on ABC

Matchup: Pittsburgh won the only prior meeting between the two teams 34-13 at Wake Forest in 2018.

1981: Pitt won 10 regular-season games for the first time since 1981.

5-0: The Panthers went 5-0 on the road this season.

42.8: Pitt boasts the nation's No. 4 scoring offense, at 42.8 points per contest. The Panthers trail only Ohio State (45.5), Western Kentucky (43.2) and Wake Forest (42.9).

40: Panthers QB Kenny Pickett has thrown a Pitt-record 40 touchdown passes this season. He is one TD pass shy of the ACC record set by Clemson's Deshaun Watson over a 15-game span in 2016. Pickett has thrown 79 career touchdown passes, tied with Dan Marino for the most in Pitt history.

500: Wake Forest became just the 82nd team in the college football modern era (post-WWII) to cross the milestone of 500 points scored in a season.

15: Through 12 games, 15 Wake Forest defenders have forced turnovers.

1: The Demon Deacons have forced at least one turnover in 10 of their 12 games, including multiple turnovers in three of their previous four games.

33-11: When gaining 400-plus yards of total offense, Wake Forest is 33-11 under head coach Dave Clawson.

