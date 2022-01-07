College Football CFP National Championship By The Numbers: Alabama-Georgia 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

This one is for all the marbles.

Alabama and Georgia have proven to be the class of both the SEC and the country, after the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs cruised to dominant wins in their College Football Playoff semifinal matchups.

Now, the two juggernauts will meet for a second time this season with ultimate bragging rights on the line.

Here are the numbers to know ahead of Monday's matchup

CFP National Championship: No. 1 Alabama (13-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (13-1)

8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Matchup: Alabama leads the all-time series 42-25-4, including a 41-24 win in this year's SEC Championship Game. Alabama has won seven meetings in a row, with Georgia's last win against coming in 2007, Nick Saban's first year as head coach of the Crimson Tide.

34: Alabama has won 34 straight games against SEC East division teams, with its last loss coming in a 2010 matchup against South Carolina.

6: This is Alabama's sixth appearance in the national championship in the College Football Playoff format. The Crimson Tide are 3-2 in the previous five games.

2: Alabama is seeking to become the first team in the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back titles. The Crimson Tide would be the first team to win back-to-back titles since the 2011 and 2012 Crimson Tide.

25-1: Nick Saban is 25-1 all-time against former assistant coaches, including a 4-0 record against Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. In addition, 23 of the 25 victories have come by double-digits.

3: This will be the third straight year an SEC team wins the national title and fifth time in the last seven years. At least one SEC team has been in the title game in each of the last seven years.

13: Alabama has been involved in more than half of all College Football Playoff games played.

2: Georgia is attempting to become only the second national champion in the BCS era (since 1998) to not win its conference championship.

4: Georgia has now reached the national championship game in two of the last five seasons after not reaching it during the BCS era.

