Big Ten Big Ten reportedly set to hire Tony Petitti as conference's next commissioner Updated Apr. 11, 2023 7:55 p.m. ET

The Big Ten is expected to hire former MLB and TV executive Tony Petitti as the conference's next commissioner, according to a report from ESPN.

Petitti is set to succeed Kevin Warren, who was hired by the Big Ten in June 2019 after spending four years as the chief operating officer of the Minnesota Vikings. This past January, Warren left his role as Big Ten commissioner to take over as president and CEO of the Chicago Bears.

Petitti has an extensive background in the sports industry, previously serving as the COO of Major League Baseball after Rob Manfred was named the commissioner of the league back in 2015. Before that, Petitti held the title of president and CEO at MLB Network, where he played an integral role in the network’s launch in January 2009.

Following his stint with MLB, Petitti served as the president of sports and entertainment at Activation Blizzard where he oversaw Esports, consumer products, and film and TV ventures. He also had previous stops at CBS Sports and ABC Sports.

Petitti's work in the college athletics space includes helping create the Bowl Championship Series during his time at ABC, as well as working with the NCAA Tournament while at CBS.

According to ESPN, Big Ten presidents and chancellors have already voted to approve Petitti as the conference’s next commissioner, with an official announcement expected within the next 48 hours.

