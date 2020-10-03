College Football Big Noon Kickoff Reveals Pac-12 Schedule 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Saturday marks another outstanding day of college football, headlined by two big-time SEC tilts.

Per usual, FOX's Big Noon Kickoff got fans ready for the day by discussing the latest news in college football, but the crew also delivered a special reveal of the Pac-12 season schedule, as the West Coast Power 5 conference is set to return to play in early November.

Let's take a look at what's going on in the college ranks heading into Week 5:

Pac-12 football is back

It's officially official. Pac-12 football will return on Nov. 7.

The Pac-12 is split into two divisions – North and South – and each squad will play a 6-game schedule in consecutive weeks before Championship Week in Week 7.

In Week 1, the USC Trojans will make their way down to Tempe to take on Arizona State – with the Big Noon Kickoff crew coming along for the ride.

And with that news, USC head coach Clay Helton and ASU head coach Herm Edwards joined the crew on Saturday to talk about the return of the season.

"We've been off for almost seven months," said Edwards. "I think the players in our conference, and the coaches as well, are all excited about the opportunity."

Daniels' status iffy for Georgia

The No. 4 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will play host to the No. 7 ranked Auburn Tigers on Saturday, in one of the biggest games in the young SEC season.

Still, there is some uncertainty at the quarterback position for Georgia.

When presumed starter Jamie Newman opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the starting job figured to fall to J.T. Daniels, who transferred from USC after last season.

However, Daniels is coming off of an ACL tear that he suffered in the Trojans' first game last season, and was just cleared for contact this past week.

FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman breaks it all down:

"Sources tell me that they don't expect J.T. Daniels to play much today. Daniels really does not have the same kind of mobility as Georgia's other two quarterback options. And that fact could be critical today because they have real concerns about their offensive line right now.

"As for the other two quarterback options, they do feel pretty confident in what they have."

Those other two options are redshirt freshman D'Wan Mathis and junior Stetson Bennett.

In the Bulldogs' season-opener against Arkansas, Mathis earned his first collegiate start, but he was replaced by Bennett after completing just 8-of-17 passes for 55 yards and throwing 1 interception.

Bennett finished the day 20-for-29 for 211 yards and 2 TDs.

Welcome to Club Heisman

USC legend Matt Leinart won the Heisman Trophy back in 2004, followed by his teammate and fellow Trojans legend Reggie Bush in 2005.

So, who better to own and operate Club Heisman than two former winners?

Leinart and Bush broke down their favorites to win the Heisman in 2020 on Saturday, beginning with VIP members Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and Justin Fields of Ohio State.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win the $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic College Football Pac-12