College Football Big Noon Crew Outlines Latest on Lawrence 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Don't you love the smell of a new college football Saturday?

Per usual, Big Noon Kickoff is getting you set for the Saturday ahead, with the top news and analysis entering the day:

The latest on Trevor Lawrence

FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman delivers an update on the status of Clemson superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who this week tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Tigers' matchup with Boston College today.

Reacting to Week 1 in the Big Ten

The Big Ten made its 2020 debut last weekend, and it was a doozy.

Urban Meyer and the rest of the crew discuss what they saw from the conference's top teams and what to look forward to in Week 2 of Big Ten play.

Draymond Green in the house

With Michigan and Michigan State set to do battle today, Draymond Green joined the crew to represent the Spartans.

What's next for Wisconsin

Wisconsin is unable to take the field this weekend against Nebraska due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

Feldman has the latest on the Badgers moving forward:

Club Heisman

This week, 'Club Heisman' features a special guest, making it three Heisman winners watching the guest list.

See who Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Charles Woodson have at the top of their Heisman boards.

The Best of Big Noon Kickoff

What a season it's been already.

Check out some of the best moments from the crew in 2020.

Return of the Pac-12

The Pac-12 season will get underway next weekend.

Bush, Meyer and the Crew tell fans what to expect when the final Power 5 conference begins its season a week from today.

The Mullet Meter

Are Mike Gundy, Chuba Hubbard and the Oklahoma State Cowboys the real deal? Can they win the Big 12 and make an appearance in the College Football Playoff?

Urban's Playbook

It's not how you start – it's how you finish.

Meyer breaks down the importance of managing the end of the game on this week's edition of 'Urban's Playbook.'

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic College Football