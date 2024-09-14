College Football Best college football hype videos ahead of Week 3 Updated Sep. 14, 2024 11:36 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The video took the college football world by storm ahead of Week 1.

By now, chances are you're probably responsible for one of the 60,000-plus views on USC football's 2024 hype video. The video is a masterclass in cinematography, taking fans from a battlefield with Trojan warriors to an aircraft carrier filled with players who jump out to land in the center of the LA Memorial Coliseum.

College video hype videos are created with the intention of getting fans excited and hyped up about their team's upcoming game, and USC's early-season masterpiece did just that.

With that said, USC's hype video is not the only outstanding production created this season. In fact, programs across the country consistently drop new hype videos ahead of each week, which was the case heading into Week 3.

Here is a look at the top hype videos entering Week 3 of the 2024 college football season:

Wisconsin Badgers

It's only fitting that the top game of the week also features one of the top hype videos of the week.

Wisconsin is set to host Alabama in a massive nonconference showdown on FOX, and this video does an outstanding job of energizing fans ahead of the Week 3 matchup. It includes great camera work and some nice color correction.

Check out the newspaper effects at the top of the video, from the visuals to the crinkling sound of the paper. The video takes fans into the Wisconsin locker room as head coach Luke Fickell is delivering a pep talk, and then transitions brilliantly to the team walking through the tunnel to take the field.

Missouri Tigers

Missouri made it a point to drop a must-see hype video ahead of the Tigers' top-25 matchup against Boston College. While Saturday's slate features several intriguing matchups, Boston College-Missouri happens to be the only ranked vs. ranked matchup of the day.

This video, which is narrated by Howard Richards, includes several shots of Columbia, Missouri, where the school is located, as well as plenty of beautiful scenic shots of the city and Memorial Stadium. It also includes archival footage of past Missouri teams, featuring the likes of Jeremy Maclin and FOX Sports' very own Chase Daniel.

The video has outstanding narration, music and is high energy, grabbing viewers' attention from start to finish.

Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders' Colorado team is coming off a rough outing against Nebraska, so a riveting hype video is exactly what was needed heading into a Week 3 in-state showdown against Colorado State, a rivalry known as the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

This video includes everything that makes a great video: archival footage, amazing energy and plenty of outstanding sound bites. Watch closely at the :25 second mark and you'll see FOX Sports' very own Joel Klatt.

Florida Gators

Florida has delivered exceptional hype videos all season long, but this one might take the cake. It includes non-stop drama and energy from start to finish and grabs the viewers' attention from the opening shot.

The interviews in this video are exceptional, and the camera work is top-notch.

Washington Huskies

The Huskies are set to take on in-state rival Washington State in the Apple Cup, and this video does an outstanding job of getting fans hyped for this early-season rivalry game.

The common theme for so many of these Week 3 hype videos is exceptional use of archival footage, and this Washington hype video is no exception. It also shows off the beautiful city of Seattle, where the University of Washington is located.

The video is narrated by former Washington standout Sean Parker and includes plenty of shots from his playing days, which adds a nice touch.

