College Football
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's thoughts on Colorado, which favorite to fade
College Football

'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's thoughts on Colorado, which favorite to fade

Published Sep. 14, 2023 7:32 p.m. ET

Week 3 of the college football season is upon us, which means another episode of "Bear Bets" is live!

In the "Group Chat" segment of this week's episode, FOX Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz, Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill shared their updated thoughts on Colorado after Deion Sanders has led the Buffs to a 2-0 start. Also, the fellas discussed which ranked road favorite they're not picking this weekend and their other favorite bets. 

What to make of No. 17 Colorado's continued hot start

Sammy P: "We all know they're going to be in Oregon next week. The question is, are they going to be able to cover against Colorado State? The look-ahead number for this game in Vegas was Colorado -10. We are now at Colorado -23.5, and I feel like I must take the 'dog. But I also wouldn't be surprised if they won 38-10. So I think we saved this one here. Obviously, Oregon is a much bigger test. But yeah, this Colorado thing is crazy. And I think I might hate them. I might."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hill: "I think we need to get past the look-ahead lines with Colorado. … I mean, I understand Nebraska had their chances last week … but this team is just way better than we thought. The receivers are real. There's obviously talent there. I do think there are still deficiencies along both lines and there are going to be ways to play against it. There are going to be opportunities to play against them. I think Oregon next week is a really tough spot, but I don't know that I want to get in front of this team right now."

CFB Week 3: Is there still a Colorado bet out there for Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes?

CFB Week 3: Is there still a Colorado bet out there for Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes?

Schwartz: "I'm hoping that Colorado State gets blown out. Colorado comes in there and they win 45-10. That Oregon look-ahead number right now is Oregon favored by 14.5 and that starts creeping down and down as people start betting Colorado, and we get a great number for Oregon."

The Bear: "This [should] be the ultimate play-against spot because you have the 21-point upset win over TCU and in your home-opener, you beat Nebraska. Next week, you have Oregon. Like, this is like the rotten, stale sandwich game of all time for a normal team. But this is not a normal team. Like, I don't think they're wired that way to be, 'We're just going to go through the motions against Colorado State.' I think they're out to score points against anybody that they play. 

Which of these ranked road favorites are you fading? FSU (-26.5) @ Boston College, Penn State (-14.5) @ Illinois, Tennessee (-6.5) @ Florida, LSU (-9.5) @ Mississippi State

Hill: "I like Florida and man, if you've been betting these games for a long time, there's definitely a little bit of a sticker shock when you see Tennessee laying basically a touchdown on the road. … Like, my how the times have changed. But I like Florida. I think there's a little bit of a shock here for Tennessee, who's played two cupcakes in Austin Peay and Virginia. Now, you're gonna go to The Swamp. That's a night game. That crowd is going to be loud, they're going to be well-hydrated. I think Florida's played OK."

CFB Week 3 Best Bets: Illinois vs. Penn State and Colorado State vs. Colorado

CFB Week 3 Best Bets: Illinois vs. Penn State and Colorado State vs. Colorado

Other plays you like this weekend?

Schwartz: Michigan State +16.5 vs. Washington

"I know Michigan State has some turmoil on the coaching side, but Washington plays much worse on grass, which is weird because they should be fine on grass. Last season, I believe [both of their losses] were on grass. … This one feels interesting because I feel like this is one of those like 'rally behind the interim coach and plays pretty well against Washington.'"

Sammy P: Army +9 @ UTSA

"Well, UTSA tweeted a picture of their starting quarterback Frank Harris wearing a boot, passing out like cupcakes on campus. He's got a boot on! So, I don't think he's going to play. It also doesn't help UTSA that this is a Friday game off a Saturday game. Harris took a shot in the last game that was foot got injections in his toe. He talked about it on Twitter, but oftentimes that's worse the next week."

CFB Week 3 Best Bets: Iowa State at Ohio, Syracuse at Purdue, UL Monroe at Texas A&M

CFB Week 3 Best Bets: Iowa State at Ohio, Syracuse at Purdue, UL Monroe at Texas A&M
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Colorado Buffaloes
Nebraska Cornhuskers
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 'Big Noon Kickoff' Colorado pregame lineup will feature Gronk, Lil' Wayne, Coach Prime

'Big Noon Kickoff' Colorado pregame lineup will feature Gronk, Lil' Wayne, Coach Prime

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes