Arch Manning trading card with Panini America sets auction record
Published Jul. 31, 2023 2:16 p.m. ET

Arch Manning's first card sale was a record-breaker. 

The Texas quarterback sold his Panini America-produced one-of-one Prizim Black autographed card for $102,500 at an auction for charity on Saturday. It's the most expensive collegiate trading card ever, and it beats the $100,000 sale of Luka Doncic's one-of-one national treasures card for the priciest sale of a card through Panini America's website. 

Manning will take part in a meet-and-greet with the winner, who'll also get to catch passes from the highly-touted quarterback prospect. 

The auction of Manning's card through Panini America came less than a week after he announced his name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with the trading card company, which was his first NIL deal. According to On3.com, Manning has a current NIL valuation of $2.8 million, which is the highest valuation of any college football player.

As part of the announcement of his deal with Panini America, Manning shared that all proceeds from the auction of his first card will be donated to a Central Texas nonprofit with the help of St. David’s HealthCare and St. David’s Foundation.

"Working with Panini to have my first trading card benefit the larger community is special," Manning said in a statement. "Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives is something that has always been important to my family."

While Manning appears unlikely to start under center for the Longhorns in 2023, he'll likely play a big role in Texas' future when the school moves to the SEC in 2024. The Louisiana native opted to commit to Texas in June 2022, choosing the Longhorns over a slew of top SEC teams and national powerhouse programs.

Manning and the Longhorns kick off the 2023 college football season on Sept. 2 against Rice

College Football
Texas Longhorns
Arch Manning
