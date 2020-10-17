College Football Alabama Makes Statement Against Georgia 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A top-five matchup in the SEC highlighted this weekend's college football slate, and the result was all too familiar.

The No. 2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide took down the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs 41-24 for their second win against a ranked SEC opponent this season.

Here are 3 takeaways from what became a blowout victory for the Tide.

1. The master doesn't lose to the pupil

Kirby Smart served as the defensive coordinator on Alabama's coaching staff under Nick Saban from 2008-2015 before moving on to become the head coach at Georgia in 2015.

In that time frame he has now faced Saban three times – and lost all three matchups.

While collecting this win, Saban now moves to 22-0 against his former assistants all-time, with this being the second win against a former assistant already this season, follow a win against Texas A&M, which is coached by Jimbo Fisher, earlier this year.

2. Mac Jones lights it up

Entering the matchup against Alabama, the Georgia defense was only allowing 12.3 points per game through three contests so far this season.

But they hadn't faced an offense the caliber of Alabama's yet, and Mac Jones and the Tide offense made sure to get that point across to the Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Jones completed 24-of-32 passes for 417 yards and four touchdown passes while spreading the wealth to wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, who both eclipsed 160 yards receiving and combining for three touchdowns.

While passing for 400 yards for the third time, Jones was able to enter the Alabama record books alongside some pretty good company.

This was the third consecutive game in which Jones passed for 400 yards, and he now has 12 passing touchdowns on the season through four games.

3. Turnovers doom Georgia

Through three games, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett gave the Bulldogs everything they needed out of the quarterback position. He had recorded five passing touchdowns while not throwing a single interception.

That changed for the worse against the Crimson Tide.

Bennett threw three interceptions against Alabama which proved to be the difference in the game, with Georgia losing the turnover battle in a game for the first time this season.

It was only Bennett's third career start, but it was a rough one for the junior quarterback.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $1,000,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.