Sports world reacts to Nick Saban's three-year extension with Alabama

When you think Alabama football, you think Nick Saban. And it looks like it will stay that way for the rest of the coach's storied career.

On Monday, the university announced it had extended Saban’s current contract by three seasons, running through the Crimson Tide's 2028 season.

If Saban stays the duration, he will be 77 years old at the contract's end and will have spent 22 years as Alabama’s head coach, second to only coaching legend Paul "Bear" Bryant's 25 years at the helm.

In addition to Bryant, the extension draws similarities to other all-time great college coaches, such as Bobby Bowden, Joe Paterno and Bill Snyder, who all coached well into their golden years.

Bowden led the Florida State Seminoles for 33 years before retiring at 80 years old, and Paterno was the head coach at Penn State for 45 years, until he was 84 years old. Snyder, who coached until age 79, served as the head football coach of the Kansas State Wildcats for a total of 25 years (1989-2005 and 2009-18).

Saban's comments regarding the extension are also getting a lot of buzz because he seemingly implied that these next few seasons could make up his last run in "Title Town."

"Terry and I are pleased and happy to sign another contract extension that will keep us in Tuscaloosa through the end of our career," Saban said. "Our family calls Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama home, it's a place where our roots now run deep. This agreement gives us the chance to continue to impact the lives of the young men and their families who choose to play football and get an education at Alabama."

It's unclear if Saban will retire after his contract ends on Feb. 28, 2029, but nonetheless, this newest extension comes with a lofty price.

He was the highest-paid coach in the FBS in 2020, with an estimated $9.1 million in earnings and a buyout of $36.8 million, according to USA Today. The extension comes with a base salary and talent fee of $8.425 million for the 2021 season and will increase annually through the length of the contract.

Saban will also receive an $800,000 bonus at the end of the 2022, ‘23, ’24 and '25 seasons.

Saban, who will turn 70 in October, is entering his 15th season at Alabama and has led the Crimson Tide to six national championships and seven SEC championships since 2009. His total of seven national titles (LSU, 2003) is the most in CFB history, and Saban's overall record with the Tide is 170-23 (.881).

Saban's teams have been in contention for the national championship in 151 of 154 games played since 2008, according to Alabama. Going back to 2014, Saban is 59-5 against SEC opponents. Alabama hasn't lost to a team ranked outside the Associated Press poll since his first season in 2007, when the Tide lost to Louisiana-Monroe.

Saban's 127 (127-12, .914) wins in the past decade are the most for any FBS school in a 10-year span in the AP poll era (since 1936), and under Saban, Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for at least one week for 13 straight seasons, according to ESPN.

During Saban's tenure, Alabama has had 51 players win 57 first-team All-America honors, and since 2009, the Tide have seen 106 players (including 39 first-rounders) selected in the NFL Draft.

