A fake docuseries and a 'Lil Ah Dub': Utah trolls Florida on social media after big win

Florida fans were less than thrilled by the Gators' disjointed performance in a 24-11 loss at Utah on Thursday to begin their 2023 season. But Florida's embarrassment continued into Friday as Utah took every chance to troll their SEC foes after a successful bid to avenge last season's loss in Gainesville.

First, Utah joined in with others on social media in responding to a post from Florida defensive end Princely Umanmielen, who took a picture of Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium during warmups and captioned it, "Lil ah stadum."

(Umanmielen's unit was then dismantled by the Utes and backup quarterback Bryson Barnes for a 70-yard touchdown on Utah's first offensive play as the home crowd in that stadium roared its approval.)

But the Utes truly had the last laugh when posting some pictures from the game — with the caption, "Lil ah dub."

Utah's social media managers were not done there, however.

Florida has also been in the news lately thanks to a new documentary series from Neftlix's "Untold" vertical called "Swamp Kings" recounting Florida's late-2000s rise to perennial national title contender with head coach Urban Meyer and quarterback Tim Tebow.

So the Utes decided to put their own spin on that:

Utah faces another strong nonconference foe next week when the Utes take on Baylor on the road in Week 2. The Utes are one of the favorites to win what will likely be the final conference title in the history of the traditional Pac-12 before Utah departs for the Big 12 next year.

